Philomath is back in the (rodeo) saddle

As a spectator, Bella Keating had watched professional rodeos, she said, with roaring crowds and booming loudspeakers and eye-squintingly bright reader boards.

But her first appearance in a pro horse-riding event Friday morning, July 8, during a slack round of the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo was definitely not that rodeo.

Keating dug the heels of her boots into a pair of stirrups, a scarlet-colored brimmed cap locked with her eyes on the finish flag. Her 9-year-old mare hung close to the final drum, a tight near-360-degree turn that sent the horse huffing and spraying dirt and furiously beating hooves for the end of the course. It was a big step up from high school rodeo.

“It runs a lot quicker,” she said. “It’s more fun.”

Just 90ish people were in the stands to cheer her on, a smattering compared to the crowds to come later that night and Saturday.

Yet just 1 1/2 weeks after the grandstands at the rodeo arena caught fire and organizers vowed to go on with the competition, many more were expected even for the weekday daytime shift.

Typically, Philomath Frolic draws an estimated 5,000 people over three nights of Northwest Professional Rodeo Association-sanctioned events. Slack rounds pick up rodeo entrants who can’t make it to the main event — that’s 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the case of the Frolic — and multiple participants described the sparsely-attended midday round of professional barrel racing as “cowboy overflow.”

Slack’s an opportunity for cowboys with long drives to still get in qualifying performances and then hit the trail early. For Keating, a 15-year-old Cottage Grove high schooler who is a four-time qualifier for world barrel racing championships, slack round was a low-stakes way to try out her newly-issued Northwest Professional Rodeo Association barrel racing permit.

Keating turned in a fourth-place time of 17.64, four-tenths of a second behind the contest winner, on the back of a quarter horse named Ril Cash Queen.

Autumn Mitchell of Scio was taking advantage of the relative peace and quiet to race 9-year-old Ty, a quarter horse she said has just a couple of seasons of barrel racing behind him.

Mitchell said she competed in high school rodeo; now 23, she sticks with the NPRA events. She’s used to the din of the crowds and the announcers — but Ty is not, Mitchell said.

Shows on the West Coast are a chance for her to catch up with competitors and competitors’ moms and the herds of horse people drawn to barrel racing.

The topic at this year’s frolic was feed: It’s expensive to feed a horse, Mitchell said. She estimated feed cost her $200 for a ton in 2018 and now costs $550 for a ton.

“It’s more than doubled,” she said. “It’s expensive for the people cutting and baling. It’s expensive to ship it.”

Add in the cost of veterinary care, fuel for transporting horses between rodeos, horse association membership fees and barrel racing quickly becomes a sport for the most dedicated, Mitchell said.

“Unless you’re running rodeos, you don’t make money. You are just throwing money at this,” Mitchell said.

