Philomath is back in the (rodeo) saddle

Madison Teeter of Chehalis Washington competes in a roping event where she had a time of 5.0 Friday morning.
Bella Keating smiles after finishing her event.
Autumn Mitchell of Scio competes in the slack rodeo Friday morning at the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo.
Kallie Trask competes in barrel racing where she finished with a time of 28.26.
Dally Ertz loses his hat during a roping event.
The Philomath Frolic & Rodeo is held July 7-9.
Jacque Schumacher competes in barrel racing.
Brooklin Quisenberry competes in a roping event Friday morning.
Addy Moore pets her horse after competing in the barrel race.
Kennedy Buckner of Redmond competed in a roping event where she finished with a time of 3.3 seconds.
Hope Luttrell competes in a roping event on Friday, July 8.
Beth Brueske competes in a roping event.
Emily Fish competed in a roping event Friday morning.
Teri Bangor of Olympia Washington competes in barrel racing where she finished with a time of 17.26.
The Philomath Frolic hosted a slack rodeo Friday morning.
Bella Keating of Cottage Grove competes in barrel racing on Friday where she placed fourth with a time of 17.66.
Kallie Trask competes in a roping event on Friday, July 8.
Keating dug the heels of her boots into a pair of stirrups, a scarlet-colored brimmed cap locked with her eyes on the finish flag. Her 9-year-old mare hung close to the final drum, a tight near-360-degree turn that sent the horse huffing and spraying dirt and furiously beating hooves for the end of the course. It was a big step up from high school rodeo.
“It runs a lot quicker,” she said. “It’s more fun.”
Just 90ish people were in the stands to cheer her on, a smattering compared to the crowds to come later that night and Saturday.
Typically, Philomath Frolic draws an estimated 5,000 people over three nights of Northwest Professional Rodeo Association-sanctioned events. Slack rounds pick up rodeo entrants who can’t make it to the main event — that’s 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the case of the Frolic — and multiple participants described the sparsely-attended midday round of professional barrel racing as “cowboy overflow.”
Slack’s an opportunity for cowboys with long drives to still get in qualifying performances and then hit the trail early. For Keating, a 15-year-old Cottage Grove high schooler who is a four-time qualifier for world barrel racing championships, slack round was a low-stakes way to try out her newly-issued Northwest Professional Rodeo Association barrel racing permit.
Keating turned in a fourth-place time of 17.64, four-tenths of a second behind the contest winner, on the back of a quarter horse named Ril Cash Queen.
