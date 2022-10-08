Model train show gets smiles at Corvallis library

Dave Rhoades is a titan of railroads who historians have never heard of.

Specifically, a titan on the railroads of the Albany O-Gaugers Train Club. Even more specifically, those model trains he towers over dressed as a conductor.

Rhoades slipped a watch into the pocket of a pressed blue vest and peered down the track Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library where a Lionel construction train was due any second.

“I’ve put this together out of my own head,” he said.

Tracks laid down in three concentric circles clacked and chattered with locomotives 1/48-ish the size of the engines they’re modeled after.

Rhoades has dozens of cars and locomotives to pull them at home. But he chose just a couple of favorites to circle the club’s model town at its annual library expo.

The Lebanon man modeled a three-car passenger setup after the Santiam Excursion Trains line that runs about every week in the city where he lives.

The following train carried construction equipment and wood products on seven flatbed cars.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

By the fifth or sixth lap, it was clear the model trains are a reflection of Rhoades’ experiences.

Rhoades described a life of working with his hands — jobs in timber mills and construction. Now he crafts laminated cutting boards as a woodworking hobby.

Tiny wooden sheets emulating plywood bear his maker’s mark.

“I grew up working in mills, so that’s what I saw,” Rhoades said.

Trains are part of his life now, too. He had photos of shelves full of plastic-and-metal scale railway equipment.

He said he first played with trains when he was 5. They were his brother’s, he said.

Rhoades bought two toy trains in quick succession in late 2021 hoping to surprise his brother with the exact model they’d enjoyed as kids.

But in each case, Rhoades said, his brother said that wasn’t the train.

“Then I stopped asking him and I kept buying trains and now I have about 30,” Rhoades said.

Rhoades checked his watch and found his hour was up. Another of the club’s 24 members would take his place.

Bill Maddy had switched a Great Northern train for a Northern Pacific passenger train. The train swept past a tiny diner, miniature cars, a grocery store and then out into the countryside.

Plastic passengers went past the same trees dozens of times.

Maddy said some who talk to him about model trains are into the hobby for the technicalities. Others at the event like building the tabletop sets where trains operate, or imagining themselves at the helm of a locomotive.

“Some of us don’t care about scale. It’s about fun,” Maddy said.

Richard Meneghelli said he joined the club a decade ago to socialize and to relax. He said he has just a few cars at home, a relatively small collection that helps him focus on something other than work.

“It’s a little mindless and it’s kind of fun,” he said.

Meneghelli said the club’s model town is set up in a little more than two hours.

That leaves time to relax. Or excitedly swap childhood stories. Or opine on the role railroads carried in the country’s brutal 19th-century expansion westward.

Club secretary Wayne Gladwin was among those who feels nostalgia. Model trains were toys when he was a boy.

“The computer wasn’t there. The cell phone wasn’t around,” he said. “Most of us grew up with trains.”

Opposite Gladwin, on the other side of the club’s 15- by 30-foot table, two older men smiled. As did a younger dad.

A 2-year-old girl, Ember Fowler, watched with a wide-eyed expression. Mom Ericka Fowler said her family moved to Corvallis the week of Sept. 19 and immediately began looking for activities at the library.

“If you have a toddler, this is a win,” Ericka Fowler said.

Werner Mukatis, of Corvallis, chuckled thinking of his 6-year-old granddaughter. He makes videos of model trains to show the child.

“She says, ‘Poppy! Show me the trains! Show me the trains!” Mukatis said.

Randy Stockberger, attending the train show with Mukatis, said he was smiling because he saw children having fun. He laughed when he saw a child place a package of cookies on some rails to be pushed around by a toy locomotive.

“It’s something an adult would never think of — and another adult would yell at them for it,” Stockberger said.

Tyler Hamlett was thinking about a toy train set he said he left on the other side of the country with his parents when he moved to Corvallis for his wife Jessica’s family studies courses at Oregon State University.

He watched with daughters Lily, 2, and Emmy, 4 months, as the trains circled.

“There’s something kind of magical about this setup,” he said.