Linn County Fair 2022: No feathers ruffled at 4-H competition

Children lined up, chickens in hand, gingerly spreading their feathers to show off their wings. A man with cowboy boots and a microphone peppered them with questions as the remaining birds clucked and squabbled behind the white curtain.

Hands shot up in the air to answer how many days it takes to hatch an egg.

One contestant confidently answered, “21 days!" But then questions at Linn County Fair’s 4-H competition took a turn for the more difficult.

Hunched over a textbook, 18-year-old Luke Milburn of Albany ran his finger over a lengthy list of breed names, quizzing his younger brother, Max, 11. In the days leading up to the competition, he had helped all three of his brothers study.

“Luke’s favorite part is helping other kids,” his mother, Jennifer Milburn, said proudly from the bleachers. The family lives on a farm. She snapped photos of Max on stage as a 6½-week baby goat squirmed in her lap.

At Linn County Fair’s 4-H event, kids separated into various age divisions competed with animals they raised: rabbits, goats, turkeys. But Tuesday morning, July 12, it was all about poultry.

“It’s all about building character and getting kids to be self-starters,” said small animal superintendent, Adrienne Lulay. Kids practice public speaking skills and taking responsibility. The animals that are later sold to auction often are put into college funds, she added.

“It's time for the community to give back,” she said.

For Lita Hayworth, it’s “an innocent obsession," as the 12-year-old phrased it herself. She's been raising chickens for three years after receiving some egg-laying chickens and a book that went through the process of egg hatching. She stood smiling in braids and tied her large purple prize ribbon to her chicken “Henny’s” cage.

Many of the competitors were from local farms in Albany and the surrounding Linn County area. And for many, like the Millburns, it’s a family affair.

Luke demonstrated how to hold the chicken to Max, to display the anatomy to the judge. They took turns holding the bird and he snuck in a few more questions before the competition started. Even though he is getting older and his 4-H days are numbered, he enjoys passing on the tradition.

“It feels good that they will carry it on after me,” Luke said.

