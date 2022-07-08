Corvallis retro gaming event has players reliving some choice childhood memories

In the Benton County Fairgrounds courtyard on Friday, July 8, a cacophony of noise filled the air as more than 30 iconic video game stations buzzed with life, the sights and sounds of days gone by.

Setting the scene, a speaker nearby blared lively '80s music as players’ hands flew furiously over controller buttons, competing to win the upper hand against their opponent.

Though many of these consoles are now considered outdated, the 64 Bits or Less event gives visitors the opportunity to revisit their favorite childhood game.

For four years, the Portland Retro Gaming Expo has sponsored this family-friendly outdoor festival to transport players back to the past. Due to high demand, it has only recently expanded to the Benton County Fairgrounds this year.

Featuring 25 original gaming systems from the '70s through the '90s, each station comes equipped with a console, controllers, a CRT Television and multiple games from which to choose.

“We try to make it very unique,” co-founder Erik Jensen said. “Lots of retro gaming and expo events go on all over the country, but we are the first event to just do gameplay, no vendors. All TVs, consoles and games are original.”

Jensen remembers video games as a formative part of his early childhood but did not discover the retro gaming scene until 2014. During that time, he and his wife Leyna had been hosting themed backyard parties for comic and music book stores at their home in Corvallis.

“Originally, we called the event Animation Fests, where we would show cartoons from all over the world and different time periods,” Jensen said. “One year, I just decided I wanted to do something different.”

Jensen generated the idea for 64 Bits or Less with Phil Hochheiser, Courtney Spaulding, Christopher Legg and Stefan Francavilla. The festival incorporates a total of 25 gaming systems, with Nintendo, Atari and PlayStation being just a few prominent names among them.

The event also offers a charming 8-bit gaming computer lab and light gun shooting gallery for visitors to enjoy.

Four-player N64 games, like Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros, are projected on a big screen for enhanced entertainment. Players who make the leaderboard on classics like Donkey Kong, Duck Hunt and Joust can win prizes, including a weekend pass to this year’s Portland Retro Gaming Expo.

Complimentary kettle corn and sodas are available on the front table during gaming.

"As long as it goes well this weekend, I’m planning on booking this venue for next year again in a few weeks,” Jensen said. “We just want to keep growing the space and adding more stuff, as well as start participating in gaming system swap meets in Corvallis.”

64 Bits or Less will continue through Saturday, July 9, from 2 to 11 p.m. To purchase tickets online for $15, visit www.64bitsorless.com or pay $18 at the door. Kids ages 5 and younger can get in free.