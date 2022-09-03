Cider press brings fall flavor, history lesson to Shedd

The autumn equinox is more than two weeks away, but that didn’t stop volunteers and visitors from having their first taste of fall flavor during a cider press Saturday, Sept. 3, at the state’s oldest water-powered mill.

Tammy Bryan and her family were out trying to find a novel activity on a weekend afternoon. They left with a clear plastic jug sloshing with the bronze-colored yield of just-pressed fruit.

Recent re-plants from Reno, Nevada, Bryan said she and daughter Lindsey Bryan and grandchildren Liam, 5, and Madylynn Buchko, 4, have enjoyed activities in the relatively cool and vegetation-covered Willamette Valley.

“They don’t have anything like this in Reno,” Tammy Bryan said.

Bryan said she left Sandy, Oregon, 13 years ago for the arid U.S. Southwest. She followed a pharmacy tech job and less expensive rent to Brownsville.

She drew a parallel to Thompson’s Mill, the industrial silos and bright white paint rising like so many industrial battlements behind her.

The mill grew as the Boston Mill, in the town of Boston, as European settlers moved west, emigrating from the U.S. along the Oregon and Applegate trails.

Founders erected the mill along the Calapooia River in 1858, predating Oregon statehood by a year. Those lands belonged to Kalapuya-speaking people like those of the Tsankupi tribe, mill volunteers said, and settlers found burial mounds near the river’s banks.

Then the Oregon & California Railroad came to nearby Shedd’s Station and the people of Boston, and quite literally the town of Boston, again relocated in the 1870s.

“It’s incredible how they moved the buildings,” Bryan said.

Preservation

The Thompson family bought the mill out after that, said Donald Lyon, a mill preservationist, and has since been known as Thompson’s Mills.

Lyon took up a stake in the mill a dozen years ago, joining Thompson’s Mills Preservation Society.

“I like old stuff,” he said.

The preservation nonprofit raises funds to supplement Oregon Parks and Recreation Department management of the 160-year-old grist processor.

Straddling a mill race, Thompson’s routes the Calapooia through a turbine that powered grain-pulverizing steel rollers.

Lyon said the preservation society helped fund hand-painted emblems and lettering on the mill’s silos and a nearby garage, presenting Thompson’s in the livery of its 1910-ish iteration, Thompson’s Flouring Mills.

Most mills like Thompson’s consolidated and shut down with increasingly strict food safety standards, Lyon said. Boston’s, then Shedd’s grain mill ceased milling grain flour in 1942.

Thompson’s milled animal feed, laid off all its milling staff in 1987, then sold electrical power off of its turbines after that.

Lyon said Thompson’s is the only grain mill in the state that can run on water power alone. The rest, he said, burned down.

“Come and see it before it’s gone,” he said.

Imperial cider

Settlers would have viewed apples at the time of Oregon’s founding as part currency, part health food. The apple painted on the side of the Thompson’s silos ties the fruit to westward empire-building.

Wherever people of European descent ended up, so did apple orchards that churned out a supply of fruit mostly for hard cider — the fermented, alcoholic version of the cider people can take home from Thompson’s.

The drink was seen as a sanitary alternative to well and creek water. And settlers at the frontier edges of what is today the U.S. Midwest could claim land by planting apples.

The mill’s backers these days are government and nonprofit. Lyon said mill-owner descendant Larry Thompson lived in the family’s mill supervisor house until the early 2000s.

Thompson’s family sold the mill to Oregon in 2004 and it opened to the public as a park in 2007.

Lyon said Thompson is on the preservation society board and the board mostly is concerned with how to get the state to install a fire prevention sprinkler system and a campground for people pedaling the nearby Willamette Valley Scenic Bikeway.

“It’s very, very important that it be saved,” he said.

He described cider pressing as one of the society’s premiere fundraisers. Visitors feed apples into a press and rich, unadulterated cider — don’t call it juice, Lyon said — pours into collection bins.

People frequently leave with jugs of cider purchased at a $5 donation.

Hillary Gibson and her daughter Fionnuala, 3, took two jugs home to Denver. She said they were “roped in” to helping her sibling, a state park ranger who works at Thompson’s Mills.

“We got here early and we kept on helping,” Gibson said. “We really enjoyed smooshing apples.”