Brownsville's Stand By Me Day 2022: All of the pie, none of the revenge

Kayla Buell points out where Jordan Buell should eat next in her pie at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media
A large crowd gathered to cheer on competitors, who had three minutes to eat as much blueberry pie as they could stomach, at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media
Thomas Soto leans back as he eats a bite at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media
Before the pies were consumed at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022, a costume contest was held and judged by audience applause. Allen Snyder (center, clad in a white shirt) won the competition.
Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media
Clinton Gregg holds up his empty pie plate at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media
Kate Leonard glances at her competitors at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media
Sophie Richardson placed second in the 8-12 age group competition at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media
Johnathan Nicholos competes in the adult category at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
In the classic 1986 coming of age movie, "Stand by Me" — for which Linn County's Brownsville serves as a major backdrop — the setting for a nighttime campfire tale of revenge is a blueberry pie eating contest of epic and disgusting proportions.
"Barf-o-Rama," Wil Wheaton's character Gordie dubs it.
1 of 21
Gallery: Pie eating 01
Jack Wenz competes in the 8-12 age group of the Stand By Me Day pie eating contest on Saturday, July 23 at Brownsville Pioneer Park.
Before the pies were consumed at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022, a costume contest was held and judged by audience applause. Allen Snyder (center, clad in a white shirt) won the competition.
Jack Wenz competes in the 8-12 age group of the Stand By Me Day pie eating contest on Saturday, July 23 at Brownsville Pioneer Park.
Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Pie eating 02
Kayla Buell points out where Jordan Buell should eat next in her pie at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Pie eating 03
A large crowd gathered to cheer on competitors, who had three minutes to eat as much blueberry pie as they could stomach, at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Pie eating 04
Thomas Soto leans back as he eats a bite at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Pie eating 05
Before the pies were consumed at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022, a costume contest was held and judged by audience applause. Allen Snyder (center, clad in a white shirt) won the competition.
Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Pie eating 06
Clinton Gregg holds up his empty pie plate at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Pie eating 07
Jack Wenz licks his lips after competing in the blueberry pie eating competition during Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Pie eating 08
Kate Leonard glances at her competitors at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Pie eating 09
Sophie Richardson placed second in the 8-12 age group competition at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Pie eating 10
Johnathan Nicholos competes in the adult category at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Pie eating 11
A group gathers to cheer on Clinton Gregg at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Pie eating 12
Sammy Wren prepares for his pie eating competition at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Pie eating 13
ToniRae S. Maez laughs as Thomas Soto picks up his plate with his teeth at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Pie eating 14
Johnathan Nicholos glances up during the competition at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Pie eating 15
Before the competition ‘Ima Blueberry’ performed “Stand by Me” with the crowd singing along at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Pie eating 16
Clinton Gregg emptied his pie from the plate before eating at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Pie eating 17
Alan Wren takes a large bite during the pie-eating contest at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Pie eating 18
The audience cheers for their favorite costume at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Pie eating 19
Each round had three minutes to eat as much of one pie as they could at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Pie eating 20
Kayla Buell holds the hair of Jordan Buell while she competes in the pie-eating contest at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Pie eating 21
Competitors relax after their three minutes of blueberry pie eating at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
And each year, as Brownsville seeks to celebrate its role as the fictional town of Castle Rock, Oregon, Stand By Me Day re-creates that pie eating contest, complete with "Bake Off & Pie Eat" sign but without the projectile vomiting.
There was a bucket, though, just in case any of this year's contestants couldn't power through it.
Power through it they did, first the children, then the adults. The contestants had three minutes to consume as much blueberry pie as they could, with each pie dish's weigh-in proving who ate the most.
Penny Rosenberg (she/her) is the editor of Mid-Valley Media. She has a Master of Legal Studies from UCLA Law and a bachelor's in Communications from UCLA. She is conversational in Spanish and fluent in snobby, foodie takes.
Before the pies were consumed at Stand By Me Day in Brownsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022, a costume contest was held and judged by audience applause. Allen Snyder (center, clad in a white shirt) won the competition.