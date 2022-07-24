Brownsville's Stand By Me Day 2022: All of the pie, none of the revenge

In the classic 1986 coming of age movie, "Stand by Me" — for which Linn County's Brownsville serves as a major backdrop — the setting for a nighttime campfire tale of revenge is a blueberry pie eating contest of epic and disgusting proportions.

"Barf-o-Rama," Wil Wheaton's character Gordie dubs it.

And each year, as Brownsville seeks to celebrate its role as the fictional town of Castle Rock, Oregon, Stand By Me Day re-creates that pie eating contest, complete with "Bake Off & Pie Eat" sign but without the projectile vomiting.

There was a bucket, though, just in case any of this year's contestants couldn't power through it.

Power through it they did, first the children, then the adults. The contestants had three minutes to consume as much blueberry pie as they could, with each pie dish's weigh-in proving who ate the most.

No buckets were used and no spectators were harmed in the course of the contest.

