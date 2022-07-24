 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Brownsville's Stand By Me Day 2022: All of the pie, none of the revenge

  • Updated
  • 0

In the classic 1986 coming of age movie, "Stand by Me" — for which Linn County's Brownsville serves as a major backdrop — the setting for a nighttime campfire tale of revenge is a blueberry pie eating contest of epic and disgusting proportions.

"Barf-o-Rama," Wil Wheaton's character Gordie dubs it.

Gallery: Stand by Me Day pie eating contest

1 of 21

And each year, as Brownsville seeks to celebrate its role as the fictional town of Castle Rock, Oregon, Stand By Me Day re-creates that pie eating contest, complete with "Bake Off & Pie Eat" sign but without the projectile vomiting.

There was a bucket, though, just in case any of this year's contestants couldn't power through it. 

Power through it they did, first the children, then the adults. The contestants had three minutes to consume as much blueberry pie as they could, with each pie dish's weigh-in proving who ate the most. 

People are also reading…

No buckets were used and no spectators were harmed in the course of the contest.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Penny Rosenberg (she/her) is the editor of Mid-Valley Media. She has a Master of Legal Studies from UCLA Law and a bachelor's in Communications from UCLA. She is conversational in Spanish and fluent in snobby, foodie takes.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News