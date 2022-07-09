Ax-throwers go head to head in sport logging contest

The contestant stepped to the line wearing the No. 117 bib, tensed and sighted in a wooden bullseye before sending a gleaming double-bit ax sailing home Saturday, July 9 in Sweet Home.

A thunk, a spray of doug-fir chips and several voices joined in a unified exclamation of “ooh!”

On the target to his left, No. 122, dressed in the thick double-front jeans and spiked boots appropriate for the sport, sunk an ax for 5 points and the crowd’s excitement was louder.

The Sportsman’s Holiday Logging Olympics drew five teams for a set of relay races that showcase job skills of crews who fall and turn trees into logs for a living.

Brock Cota ran a length of 9/16 steel cable to a thick section of tree, tossed it over and fetched from underneath to “choke” the tree in a loop, then sprinted back to a starting line to finish first in his contest.

“Every leg of this relay directly relates to what we do,” Cota said.

Cota, working for Sweet Home-based Timber Harvesting Inc., said the contest is a chance to get timber work in front of a crowd of potential hirees.

He said logging companies that work all over the Cascade Range foothills have seen a dearth of applicants in the last couple of years.

And the contest is a chance to get logging in front of potential sponsors, where the event has seen a decline in participation and attendance.

Twice as many teams competed in previous contests, Cota said, and organizers have talked about drawing money from businesses that could boost the Olympics’ visibility.

“I would hate to see this thing go away,” Cota said.

Cota’s 8-year-old daughter Sophie Cota ran in a children’s version of the choker setter contest. Cota ran in the youth contest, too, he said, when his dad and company co-owner Jim Cota was participating in the Olympics.

“A lot of these dads work in the woods,” he said. “A lot of their kids compete.”

Cota said he remembered when the stands were full and the loggers eager to show off their skills plentiful.

Loggers Olympics is held at a large field near Sweet Home High School while the other Sportsman’s Holiday events are held about a mile west, closer to downtown. These days, he said the event feels like insider knowledge rather than a fierce regional contest.

“You pretty much have to be from Sweet Home to know it’s happening,” he said.

About 160 were in the stands and Cota estimated most of those were family and friends of the participants.

Past participant Jon Farris sat outside the contest field with a child on his lap, yelling help at a young man searching for one end of the heavy cable lead he was supposed to be tying to a log.

“Behind you! To your right!” Farris said.

Cota said the crew he works with was up near Santiam Pass all week doing roughly the same work. But it’s different when surrounded by his community, he said.

“You get kids involved and it doesn’t feel like work at all,” Cota said.

And maybe, Cota said, those kids will retain interest in logging jobs.

“There’s always opportunity in the woods as they get older,” he said.