Another go-round: Albany Carousel turns 5

Evelyn Chism leaned into a black metal fence, eyes peering at a fish-horse.

The Chisms were up from Eugene on Saturday, Aug. 20 specifically to see 40 wooden creatures rising and plunging on brass poles, the namesake attraction at Albany Historic Carousel and Museum.

First in line for the third ride of the morning, 3-year-old Evelyn began bouncing in place at the gate and pointed a finger at Guardian, a half-horse, half-fish called a hippocampus.

“We saw it depicted on a tile in the bathroom, and she decided that’s the one she wants to ride,” mom Edane Chism said.

The carousel has a mother, too.

Wendy Kirbey stretched out her arms as if to take in the yelling children and huffing parents who hustled to claim their wooden critters. Five year from its opening and decades from its genesis, Kirbey and volunteers watched the net result of their work.

For a few hours, people queued in an unbroken line around the carousel. A few dozen at a time, they clambered onto the backs of horses, at least three large cats and a scarlet-colored salmon, then circled under the clanking, clamorous tune of a Wurlitzer organ.

“It’s very heartwarming,” Kirbey said.

Hand-made menagerie

Five years ago, a herd of whimsical animals made their home in the historic carousel. A frog with a straw hat, a lioness named Peace, and a Chinese dragon clutching a giant pearl are just a few.

Kurt Mottweiler saw the first of the wooden critters propped in storefront windows, and knew he knew he wanted to live in Albany.

He moved from Portland when the carousel was still a concept. Carvers spent long hours hand-whittling wooden hulks to resemble real and imagined animals.

“We decided, in part, to move to Albany because of the energy around the carousel,” Mottweiler said.

Kirbey said it was important to her that the collection is a menagerie. Rough shapes took on sleek, intricate forms, and the carving shop filled up then moved up to bigger digs — four times — before ending up in an industrial building near Albany’s waterfront.

Mottweiler now spends four days each week with a carving knife in hand. The carousel is far from finished.

So far, volunteer carvers have turned out 40 animals. But they have 23 more to finish.

They’ll take another eight years to complete the job, according to head carver Jack Giles. Hand-whittling animals takes a long time.

And they believe it makes all the difference.

Hobby horse

Below the carousel, a troop of volunteers chipped away.

Some carvers stood while they work and others sat at a long table. Most hunched over their art, eyes focused on the notches and grooves that will become fur or scales.

They sprinkled the floor with wood chips and referenced large posters of animal illustrations lining the walls.

Progress is made in a plodding skritch-skritch of sharp picks and chisels.

“The carvers are dedicated to a way of working that’s been done historically,” Mottweiler said, sporting a newsboy hat and denim apron with tools peeking out the pocket.

The museum calls it “old world.”

Motweiler was carving a horse named Rose. Each animal has a sponsor, and details about the sponsor are added into the designs, he said, gesturing to the pink roses in the design.

There's a culling process: Volunteers start out carving a flower. They graduate to a hobby horse, which is a smaller head of animal. Then they can work on the carousel animals once they’ve proven themselves.

Most of the animals are a group effort. A leg here, a head there — the carvers switch off working on different parts of the animal, Mottweiler said.

Rose, like every carousel animal, will take an average of seven years to complete.

Motweiler joked about the commitment.

“My wife is a carousel widow,” he said.

Most animals are or will be full-time occupants of the machine humming in the room above, 52 in all. Kirbey said the museum is on track to fully stock the carousel by 2025 with alternate and holiday-themed animals to follow.

Eventually the carousel will slot in a Fourth of July sheep and Halloween cat.

Another carver, Burl Wheaton, said he worries about sponsors dying before they get to see their animals finished.

“Some people have been waiting 20 years for their animals to be carved,” Wheaton said, in between carving the body of the Christmas Clydesdale.

Community jewel

It’s been two decades since Kirbey came back from a conference in Missoula, Montana with a brass ring in hand.

“That was the start of it,” she said.

She said she went out of her way to visit carousels. The mayor of that city was excited — he encouraged them to snag brass rings on their revolutions and trade those for free rides.

“It was basically the main attraction,” Kirbey said.

Kirbey said the mayor described a volunteer effort that raised the money, carved the animals and installed the motorized mechanism to drive them.

And so an idea took root for downtown Albany. The city had just adopted a plan to revitalize the commercial district centered on First and Second avenues near the riverfront.

Kirbey said carousel volunteers raised $8.6 million, much of that from personal donors, to build the museum. Those with the largest contributions got to name and influence the design of one of the wooden animals.

The single largest, whom Kirbey declined to name, donated $4 million. Some were taken with Kirbey’s vision for a refreshed downtown.

“We wanted to put a jewel there,” she said.

Kirbey’s team sourced the mechanism, the part of the carousel that drives the ride, from its designer’s family in Santa Barbara, California. It was built in 1909.

Smithsonian Magazine reported in 2015 that an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 wooden carousels were built in the U.S. between 1870 and 1930. Just 160 remained.

Kirbey described her own luck and the tenacity of volunteers to bring Albany’s own carousel to life.

“If you have a real smart woman starting that, you have one who realizes the demographics of this town, of the mid-valley, could not support that,” Kirbey said. “But we have a carousel.”

Mementos

In its infancy, the carousel survived one of the country’s worst economic downturns. As it got up and running, the most deadly pandemic in U.S. history sunk foot traffic and kept volunteers home, many of them among the older demographic most at-risk.

That’s a problem for a foot traffic- and volunteer-based organization.

Executive Director Peggy Burris said she is noticing more foot traffic lately. People are returning to the carousel.

The return of volunteers is slower. Even as tourism rebounds and previously cautious visitors emerge into the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there are fewer volunteers, she said.

And there’s the timetable to keep.

The carvers kept working during the tenuous height of the early pandemic. Instead of carving in the downstairs studio, volunteers set up shop in their homes.

Sometimes, a horse head or leg would leave the building for some work from home, Burris said.

Kirbey said she understands the drive to finish the animals — they mean a lot to families who sponsor them.

She named her own Frederick, after her son, Donald Fredrick. He died when he was 10.

Kirbey said she loved rabbits for how peaceful they are. Frederick stands out, she said, for his ears; they are “very, very serious ears.”

Her daughter, now 57, was older than the rabbit’s namesake.

“She loves Frederick because of what he represents,” Kirbey said.

Carvers buried a letter at the rabbit’s heart. Kirbey called it a memento, a precious memory, kept in a sort of time capsule to revolve around the carousel for as long as it keeps running.

She wrote about the ride and museum’s founding, she said.

“I wanted everyone to know how important this carousel is to the community. And to me,” Kirbey said.

Not every animal has a memento. The first few likely didn’t have one.

“None of us can remember, to tell you the truth,” Kirbey said.

But she remembers that Neal the greyhound has a section of collar in its core, a memorial for the dog to which he pays homage.

Unless something really strange happens, she said, “I doubt any one will be opened up to see inside them.”

Go-round

Back on the carousel floor, the Chism family found their places. Evelyn held tight to Guardian, and Edane held tight to her daughter. By the fifth go-round, the child had splayed her fingers at the tips of her outstretched arms.

Artists, ticket-takers, tour guides — many orbited around the carousel to see families, children, folks who are older, going around the carousel on its mix of horses and cats and marine life.

Those visitors are the payoff. The museum estimates 160,000 pass through the carousel each year.

Kirbey’s said she’s at the carousel three to four times each week, sometimes as a tour guide, sometimes with her grandkids, sometimes on her own.

“You forget everything outside those four walls,” Kirbey said.

Busy days net 600 visitors, she said. Kirbey met people from Florida, Oklahoma and Texas the weekend of Aug. 13.

Most noticeable are the children. Those who act a little independently gravitate, inevitably, to Neal.

The greyhound is relatively close to the deck of the carousel and easy to climb.

Kirbey said some people who are older can’t climb on the animals, but will wrap an arm around their favorite. Some are brought to tears.

“The gray-hairs,” Kirbey said. “They remember when they rode with their family or their sweetheart.”

Someone with a horse-themed purse drifted past on Vincent, a black stallion.

“That’s probably important to her,” Kirbey said.

Another woman stood next to an elephant named Daisy, making eye contact with a sculpted mouse on its trunk.

“They find what makes them comfortable and safe,” she said.

Kirbey said volunteers met their goal — not to get wooden animals on an antique mechanism, but people on the animals. She expressed some pride in the endeavor, that of an old-timey amusement ride to bring fresh attention to downtown and the people who make it work.

“I don’t run it; I don’t do the day-to-day. But it is my baby,” Kirbey said. “I watch over it very carefully.”

