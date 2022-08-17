Albany Civic Theater’s “Frozen Jr.” sure to warm hearts

Prepare to smile and sing along to “Let It Go” once more. Albany Civic Theater youth are almost ready to perform “Frozen Jr.,” an adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical that enchanted audiences worldwide.

The show, directed by Rebecca Douglas, centers on the profoundly beloved tale of sisters Anna and Elsa. It will feature all the classic Disney songs from the 2013 animated film, as well as five new songs written for the Broadway production. Music and lyrics will be contributed by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

A crew of 46 student thespians join to produce this well-known story of love, acceptance and sacrifice. This year’s cast includes Abby Hobson (Elsa), Becca Emry (Anna), Adam Keeling (Hans), Mia Fisk (Sven) and Jesse Leffler (Olaf), alongside a sizable ensemble and snow chorus.

The show is the culmination of three weeks' worth of work at ACT’s annual Summer Youth Camp. From Aug. 1 to 18, students get hands-on experience in various theatrical elements, such as makeup and set design, while also practicing team cohesion. But for many campers, it’s more than just a group project, vocal director Alyson Fewless said.

“It’s experience in a potential profession," she said. “It’s friendships created. It's a time to find out if this is where they belong.”

Krisi Leffler, volunteer, has helped with preparations in tandem with Fewless, lead set designer Mirinda Keeling and choreographer Kristin Jones. But it’s the campers who take charge when it comes to line and choreography retention, blocking and props, she said.

The ages of the participating students range from 8 to 18, but all have the common goal of learning what it takes to produce a musical — especially one as notable as “Frozen.”

“It’s really cool to bring kids from all walks of life together,” Leffler said. This year, her son is playing the role of Olaf, the lovable snowman who accompanies Anna in her quest to reconcile with her sister.

Albany Civic Theater originally intended to present “Frozen Jr.” in the summer of 2020, but COVID-19 slammed the brakes on those plans, Leffler said.

Still, the pandemic is what makes this year’s performance, the theater’s 71st season, that much more impactful for her.

“Being able to be back in the theater with all these wonderful kids is amazing,” she said. “Theater is a place where anyone can go and be who you are, and also just have fun and meet a variety of people.”

“Frozen Jr.” opens at the Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Evening showings to follow include 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20, 26 and 27, with 2:30 p.m. matinees on Aug. 20 and 27.

Tickets are $10 general admission. All performances will be livestreamed on-demand for those unable to attend the theater. To purchase tickets for either in-person or virtual shows, visit https://www.albanycivic.org or stop at the box office 45 minutes before start time.