Albany Bike Fair to take traction on Aug. 27

Bike lovers, strap your helmets and settle in for a fun ride! Albany’s annual Bike Fair is set to return to the downtown area on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The event, put on hold the past two years due to COVID-19, will be open to the community but mainly kid-oriented.

It will feature a variety of activities, including an obstacle course for children and a painted rock search-and-find in the downtown district. Participants are encouraged to keep their rock and return to the event afterward for a prize. The Albany Fire Department will also make a special appearance to host a helmet fitting.

The Albany Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission is sponsoring the event. Visitors are advised to bring their own bikes and helmets.

The fair will be held at Fourth Avenue and Broadalbin Street, near the Albany Farmers Market, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 27. Admission is free to the public.

For more information, visit the Albany Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission website at https://www.cityofalbany.net/council/groups/bpa.