2022 Strawberry Festival is ON, scenes from Friday's Junior Parade

It's been two years since Lebanon's been able to gather like the city is accustomed to, in fruit-themed superlatives and shoulder to shoulder around carnival rides and greasy food.

Lebanon Strawberry Festival kicked off its 113th year Thursday with the crowning of festival court queen Laurel McGuigan. The princesses will be back Saturday, June 4 to hand out slices of what the festival advertises as the world's largest strawberry shortcake.

Saturday also will feature Lebanon’s Grand Parade, which has a mythos nearly as long as its route — a 2-mile affair festivities-goers say takes three hours to finish and marches its way north through town come blistering sun or freezing rain.

Friday's Junior Parade gave festival goers just a taste of the festivities, wrapping up in about 25 minutes.

School let out early, Highway 20 began backing up with festival-bound traffic and the city’s big annual event was obviously back after a couple of years of scaled-back versions.

Nichole Moss stood downtown with her daughter River, 6, and took a look at her first Strawberry-related procession. She said her family moved to Lebanon two years ago, during the initial wave of infections in the 2020 coronavirus pandemic and had heard a lot about the festival and parade that gets most of the town to show up.

River actually jumped with excitement, pointing to students in karate gis.

“It’s a small town, and small towns have got their traditions,” Nichole Moss said.

Hundreds lined the city's streets.

At the end of the parade’s route, children from two generations of eight families were tearing down the family float.

Monica Macedo said the weekend event is a high-water mark for her family, central to their calendar year. In the weeks leading up to the festival, relatives are building their float from paper and chicken wire.

“Then we do what we call a shake-shake test,” Macedo said.

Berlita Masog said people in or hailing from the Masog family have entered floats in Strawberry Festival parades since the early 1980s. She said she has bins full of themed costumes covering decades of parades.

“I can dress you in clown outfits from 6 months to 12 years,” Masog said.

