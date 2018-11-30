Albany organizations are wrapping up a series of community dialogues to promote greater understanding by holding one last meeting this winter.
The meeting, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, will be at the Fellowship Hall of First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. All are welcome.
The Albany Human Relations Commission and Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services, through a grant from the Linn-Benton Health Equity Alliance, organized three meetings in all this fall to share life experiences and deepen residents' understanding of one another.
Tina Dodge Vera of the Human Relations Commission said the meetings came about after listening to residents who testified before the Albany City Council in summer 2017.
The commission had asked to change its charter language to include the words "equity," "diversity" and "inclusion," but faced pushback from councilors who didn't like their perception of the definitions of the terms or felt they were "buzzwords" used by groups with political affiliations.
Residents reacted with emotional stories of their life experiences in the city and the treatment they felt they'd received. Several urged further discussion.
The remaining discussion is free and open to all. For more information, contact Dodge Vera at 541-730-3541.