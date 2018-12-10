Garden Club plans
Christmas party
The Lebanon Garden Club invites all gardeners to join us for our Christmas celebration on Monday, Dec. 17. The meeting is a potluck lunch and will be held at noon at The Santiam Place, 139 South Main Street.
The event will include a gift exchange and bingo. Please bring a wrapped gift if you want to participate in the gift exchange and a few wrapped White Elephant prizes for the bingo game.
For more information call Trudie Bason at Timeless Gardens nursery, 541-521-5677.
McDaniel Field
to be dedicated
The City of Lebanon will host a dedication and ribbon cutting at McDaniel Field at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14. The field is located at Christopher Columbus Park, 2800 10th Street.
The ceremony will recognize the major upgrades to the baseball field. This work was made possible in large part by a donation from Jim and Heather McDaniel prior to Jim's death in 2015. The facilities will be christened McDaniel Field in his memory and in recognition of his generosity.
St. Martin's to host
longest night event
St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 257 E. Milton Street, will hold a "Longest Night" service at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21.
The event acknowledges that this season can be difficult for some, especially those who have suffered the loss of a loved one. Those who attend are invited to bring a photo or other item as a reminder of the loss.
For more information, call 541-451-1159.
Complete health
class planned
A team of physicians, nurses and dietitians at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital will lead a Complete Health Improvement Program (CHIP) class starting in January for people struggling to get their overall health under control. weight or overall health under control.
For more information, or to register, call 541-451-6313 or visit samhealth.org/LebanonDiabetes.