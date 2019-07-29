District announces
principal changes
Lebanon Community School District has announced that Lebanon High School Principal Brad Shreve has accepted a position at Roberts High School in Salem. The search process for a new principal will be started as soon as possible.
Also, Tim Geoghegan, assistant principal at Lebanon High School, will be moving back to Lacomb School to replace Whitney Connolly, who has resigned as principal for Lacomb.
National Night Out
to be held Aug. 6
National Night Out will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Ralston Park in downtown Lebanon. The annual event, which is a community outreach effort by the Lebanon Police Department, will include live music and a variety of food vendors.
Lyrics on the Lawn
set for Aug. 15
The fourth annual Lyrics on the Lawn Alzheimer's benefit concert will be h eld at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at The Oaks at Lebanon, 621 W. Oak Street. Gates will open at 5;30 p.m.
The featured musical guests are the Gabriel Cox band and Flexor T. Food and beverages will be provided by Conversion Brewery, Happenings Food Truck, Half Baked Eats & Sweets, and Kona Shaved Ice.
Tickets are $10 and are available at the The Oaks and at the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce.
New class to be
welcomed at COMP-NW
Western University of Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest will host its ninth annual Convocation and White Coat Ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug.2, at Lebanon’s First Assembly of God Church, 726 W. Oak St.
The Class of 2023 numbers 107 osteopathic medical students with 72 of them calling the Pacific Northwest home. Forty-seven incoming medical students are from Oregon. The keynote speaker is Michael Cowgill, president of the Albany law firm Weatherford Thompson.