Heartland Humane Society has a very simple mission statement: "To build a more compassionate community by teaching humane messages to our youth, caring for homeless animals, and strengthening the human-animal bond." The animal shelter, located in south Corvallis, cares for between 1,000 and 2,000 animals each year, with much of the work being done by volunteers.
Heartland offers lost and found services, foster care, affordable adoptions, a pet food bank and much more. Heartland is a not-for-profit organization that was founded in 1966 by a group of compassionate Benton County residents. Funding comes from service fees, donations, special events, grants and revenue from the Heartland Humane Society Thrift Shop, located in downtown Corvallis.
Monetary donations made to Heartland stay within Benton County to help local animals and people. Administration costs are kept as low as possible so the majority of each donation goes directly to sheltering pets, education and the spay/neuter program.
While Heartland meets the criteria to be a no-kill shelter, it's called an open-admission shelter, meaning it never turns away an animal regardless of adoptability. Heartland also provides services to city and county agencies by accepting the strays, impounds, and seized and surrendered animals those agencies often take in. Because Heartland will take any animal, regardless of their health, sometimes euthanasia is the only humane option. The organization works closely with local veterinarians to help as many animals as possible, achieving a save rate of 95% for the past several years.
Heartland also offers a variety of educational opportunities. While the humane educator or volunteer coordinator can schedule visits to schools, churches and activity clubs, education is also taught at the facility. Camp Catnip is a weeklong day camp offered during spring and summer breaks where campers learn about responsible pet care, careers with animals and animal safety. In addition, participants also get time working with the animals at the shelter. Kindness Kids’ Club is an afternoon program where kids get to help feed, walk and socialize the animals. Birthday parties can also be booked at the shelter.
Adults can become a Heartland Ambassador to make a solid first impression to potential adopters by being available to answer questions and give directions. The time commitment involved is once a week for two hours, with a three-month commitment. The organization also needs fosters for animals better served outside the shelter, such as very young kittens or puppies, animals that are ill or injured or ones that simply need a break.
Donating to Heartland can be anything from specific cat or dog food, cleaning supplies, animal toys, house-training pads, copy paper and more. Potential donors can make a one-time gift to Heartland on its website. Donors can also give at special events or though yearly giving, vehicle donations or gifts from an estate.
Heartland Humane Society is located at 398 SW Twin Oaks Circle, just west of Third Street in Corvallis. Shelter hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from noon to 6 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The shelter is closed on Monday and Thursday. Call 541-757-9000 or visit heartlandhumane.org for more information.