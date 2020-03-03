College president, vice president out after mural on Japanese American incarceration was altered

One sentence in a paragraph about Japanese immigrants and their connection to Bellevue was whited out: "After decades of anti-Japanese agitation, led by Eastside businessman Miller Freeman and others, the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans included the 60 families (300 individuals) who farmed Bellevue." Weber sent out a message of apology to the Bellevue College community Feb. 24, but no personnel action was taken until after a Seattle Times story detailed the incident.

On Monday, Fukutaki said leaders now believe Barge did not remove the reference, but told someone else to do so. The college is investigating, said KD Hall, a communications consultant hired by the college last week in response to the incident. There are no security cameras on campus that would have captured who deleted the reference, or the person who soon after put up a laminated description without the sentence over the original.

Barge has not responded to requests for interviews, but those who attended a forum with her last week said she has apologized. The board declined Monday to comment on Barge's reasons for wanting to alter the art.

More than a fifth of the college's 29,120 students and 1,508 employees are Asian and Pacific Islander, according to college demographic data.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up