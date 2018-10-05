LEBANON — St. Martin's Episcopal Church invites the public to its annual Blessing of the Animals service, 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at 257 E. Milton St., corner of Milton and Williams.
All animals are welcome. The church requests they be brought on leashes or in carriers. Photos and stuffed animals are also eligible for blessings, especially if pets are not happy around people and other animals.
The event is free, but donations will be collected for SafeHaven Humane Society.
For more information, contact the church at 541-451-1159 or stmartinslebanon@gmail.com, or see the Facebook page at facebook.com/St.Martins.Lebanon.