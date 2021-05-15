Sweet, sassy, and classy! Chloe is the centerpiece of the bouquet. If you're looking for a snuggle buddy to enjoy... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sweet, sassy, and classy! Chloe is the centerpiece of the bouquet. If you're looking for a snuggle buddy to enjoy... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Marvel, a golden retriever puppy born without a front right paw, is now with the Minnesota family of 7-year-old Paxton, who has a prosthetic leg.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday morning crash near Lebanon where a van carrying school children was hit head-on b…
A Beaverton man was charged with first-degree robbery and other crimes on Friday in Linn County Circuit Court.
COVID-19 outbreaks are occurring at 30 mid-Willamette Valley schools and 127 people have contracted the illness at those hot spots, according …
Linn County woman added to state's death toll; Lebanon hospital has 21 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases
Gov Kate Brown laid out some basic math on Tuesday for Oregon's way out of pandemic restrictions: Get 70% of adult residents at least one shot…
Multiple agencies responded to a large structure fire in Tangent on Saturday afternoon, at approximately 12:40 p.m. The cause of the fire is u…
Nurse Jamie Bryant has participated in thousands of baby deliveries at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
*UPDATE: The girl has been located and is back in custody, according to a tweet from the Oregon Youth Authority.*
Authorities are investigating a church fire on Tuesday night in Sweet Home as suspicious in nature and a possible crime.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.