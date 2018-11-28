A nonprofit organization called Candlelighters for Children With Cancer seeks donations to help with a Christmas party Sunday that will benefit mid-valley families.
The organization's party will be held in Eugene. Two families from Corvallis and one from Albany are expected to be in attendance.
Mary Lou Bradley, co-chair of the organization, said the group would appreciate gift cards for families. Because of the short time frame, she suggests emailing information to her directly at mloubradley@comcast.net, although donation information also is available on the organization's website at http://candlelightersoregon.org.
"We sometimes struggle to find gift cards that our out of town families can use," she wrote in an email to the Democrat-Herald. "We usually look for gift cards that will be useful, like a grocery store or gas station. Or, something for the whole family to have fun participating in."
"We like to be able to send each family home with a little something," she added. "The financial burden of having a child with cancer can be great."
Candlelighters for Children with Cancer has four chapters throughout the state, the largest in Portland and southwest Washington. It is a support group for families who have or have had a child with cancer. The organization provides free monthly events for families and there is no cost to join.