The boat ramp and trail system at Cheadle Lake Park, 4111 Weirich Drive in Lebanon, will be closed for the Fourth of July event.

On Tuesday, the park will open to the public at 7:30 p.m. for parking to view the Independence Day fireworks display; the trail and lake will remain closed during this time.

The city of Lebanon thanks residents for their cooperation and patience during the closure. For further information, contact the Lebanon Parks Department at 541-258-4917 or pw@ci.lebanon.or.us.