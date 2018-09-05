The Central Linn School Board is accepting applications to fill a vacant position that represents Zone 4, the north side of Kirk Avenue in Brownsville to the Brownsville city boundaries.
Applicants must be qualified voters of the district, have resided within the district for at least a year, and live within the zone. Applications may be found on the district’s website, centrallinn.k12.or.us, or at the district office, 32433 Highway 228, Halsey.
Candidates will be interviewed by the board during a public school board meeting. First-consideration applications must be received by Wednesday, Sept. 5.
The successful applicant will succeed Eric Gerber, who stepped down saying he feels personally ready to let another member take over the zone.
Gerber had served on the board since 2009. His current term was to expire June 2021.
The full description of the board position and zone boundaries may be found on the district’s website or by contacting the district office at 541-369-2813.