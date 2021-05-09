Celebrate Nurses: A note from the publisher

They care for us through many phases of our lives. They work in many aspects of nursing, from teaching to the intensive care unit, TRACE to Labor and Delivery, critical care to hospice.

These amazing people work with families at the happiest moments and the scariest moments, and everything in between. They advise families during confusing times, they comfort people who are afraid, and they care for us as we age. The inaugural class of Mid-Valley’s Nurses are 11 men and women from throughout the Mid-Willamette Valley who are being recognized for their tireless dedication, kindness, compassion and commitment to excellence in the field of nursing.

Nominated by their patients, co-workers and peers for their outstanding work, these nurses were selected from dozens of nominees. A panel of seven had the honor of reviewing every submission and choosing 10 to honor. We asked you, the community, to make your selection from among the dozens submitted, and you chose our final honoree.