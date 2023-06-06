Willkommen, bienvenue and welcome to Best Director Oscar winner Bob Fosse's legendary Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1972 adaptation of John Kander and Fred Ebb's stage musical. It's one of the most stylishly creative and toe-tapping musicals ever put on film. Inside the Kit Kat Klub of 1931 Berlin, starry-eyed American singer Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) and an impish emcee (Joel Grey) sound the call to decadent fun, while outside, the Nazi party grows into a brutal force. Cabaret won eight of the 10 Oscars for which it was nominated; along with Fosse's directing Oscar, Minnelli won for Best Actress and Grey won for Best Supporting Actor. Michael York also stars.