On any given day in Linn County, there are around 250 children in foster care. Most of these children have come into care due to suspected abuse or neglect. It is often believed that once a child has been removed from the source of harm that has brought them into care, trauma ends and situations ease. But as evidence has shown, only best-interest advocacy can catalyze real change in the child’s life.
Unfortunately, not every child has an advocate.
In 1977, a Seattle juvenile court judge concerned about making drastic home-permanency decisions for abused and neglected children with insuﬃcient information conceived the idea of citizen volunteers speaking up for their best interest in the courtroom. From that first program has grown a network of nearly a thousand CASA programs across the U.S. CASA of Linn County, based in Albany, was founded in 1987 by a legislator and two judges.
Our Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are recruited and trained by staﬀ, then appointed by judges to watch over and advocate for these children as they move through the foster care system, usually transitioning from home to home until permanency is reached. We supervise and counsel these advocates to make sure that children receive the best advocacy possible.
In 2017, our CASA program served a total of 205 Linn County children.
Approximately half of the children we serve come from Albany, the other half from Linn County’s 60-percent rural demographic. One hundred percent of the children we serve come from homes below the Federal Poverty Line. Due to its alarming statistics, Linn County has been labeled a state “driver district” by the Department of Health Services (DHS) and Oregon’s Juvenile Courts.
Half of our children are under the age of 8. Over two-thirds have come into care due to parental abandonment. A quarter have reported being sexually abused. Almost half have been exposed to domestic violence. The vast majority of these children’s parents have substance abuse issues. Linn County lacks Behavioral Rehabilitation Service (BRS) facilities and other advanced treatment facilities for children; as such, children with special behavioral or addiction needs must be relocated outside Linn County to have their needs met.
These children are likely to face major additional hurdles. Studies have shown that over a quarter of foster children will experience ﬁve or more diﬀerent foster home placements, which will contribute to lifelong emotional, social, and educational/professional setbacks. Similarly, the “Foster Care Life Course Experiences, Health, and Health Care” report produced by the Center for Outcomes Research and Education concluded that “89 percent of adults with foster care histories had four or more adverse childhood experiences (ACES), and 91 percent felt they had no one to protect or care for them in childhood.
"Many that entered foster care continued to face substantial challenges, including abuse and instability. Very few felt prepared to be on their own when they left foster care and were signiﬁcantly more likely to continue to face difficult experiences in adulthood, [including economic and relational stability].”
There is no deeper longing of a foster child than to feel safe and be loved. Our CASAs are empowered by the courts to provide just that.
What Do CASA Volunteers Do?
CASA volunteers listen first. Then they act.
Volunteers get to know the child by talking with everyone in that child's life: parents and relatives, foster parents, teachers, medical professionals, attorneys, social workers, and others. They use the information they gather to inform judges and others of what the child needs and what will be their best permanency plan.
Who Can Be a Volunteer?
You do not have to be a lawyer or a social worker to be a volunteer. We welcome people from all walks of life who care about children. As a volunteer, you will be thoroughly trained and well supported by professional staff to help you through each case.
You must pass a background check, participate in a 30-hour pre-service training course and agree to stay with a case until it is closed (a year and a half on average).
Lift up a child’s voice, and you will lift up their life.