Albany's Historic Carousel & Museum is inviting the public to help the Sweet Home Ranger Station paint ornaments for the national Christmas tree.
Ornament-painting parties will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, and Friday, Sept. 28, at the carousel, 503 First Ave. W.
The carousel is also planning two rock-painting days, in partnership with Linn County Rocks. Those will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, and Friday, Sept. 21, also at the carousel.
All four painting events are free and materials are provided, but donations will be requested to recoup costs.