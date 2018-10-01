Kitchen upgrades are the type of projects that boost home values the most, but it’s important that residents don’t overspend, because then they won’t get as big of a return on their investment, said Paul Spies.
In August, Spies and his wife, Elizabeth Spies, opened Wood & Hinge in downtown Corvallis, and the business is focused on affordable kitchen remodels.
“We’re trying to serve a niche that just doesn’t need that expensive remodel,” said Spies, a Marine combat veteran and Corvallis High School graduate.
“A lot of contractors in town, they won’t touch your project unless it’s $60,000 to $70,000,” he added.
Pynne Luebbert, an interior designer for the business, said that a few touches can make a kitchen feel new. “You can just freshen up materials,” she added.
Wood & Hinge carries a line of cabinets, most of them in stock, does countertop installation, has design services, and contractors and other residents can also purchase materials for projects.
While the business’ mainstay is kitchens, they also can handle bathroom remodels.
Having a designer on staff helps customers pull everything together, showing them how to match textures and colors, for example.
A simple material refresh can be done in two weeks or even less, but a true remodel would take much longer.
Luebbert, a Lebanon Union High School and Oregon State University interior design graduate, said the farmhouse look — with white shaker door cabinets, subway tiles, Edison lightbulbs and other rustic features — currently is very trendy.
Quartz countertops also are gaining popularity because they are sturdy but easy to take care of, she said.
Open shelves, contrast and colors with backsplash tiles also are in style.
Luebbert said that Wood & Hinge keeps what’s current, so it doesn’t overwhelm customers with an overabundance of choices. The business has two cabinet door styles with five different finishes, for example.
The Spieses also own adjacent Balance Real Estate, which opened in December. They have been real estate brokers for more than five years.
Wood & Hinge, 600 SW Third St., is open by appointment, typically from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. For more information, call 541-286-4022 or go to the business’ Facebook page or www.woodandhinge.com.