Waverly Lake Surgery Center closes due to coronavirus concerns

The Waverly Lake Surgery Center, 633 Waverly Drive S.E. in Albany, closed its doors Thursday due to concerns with coronavirus, as a medical staffer was possibly exposed to the disease.

The closure will last for at least two weeks and all patient appointments made for that time period are being rescheduled, said Jesi Elias, registered nurse for the center. The closure may extend beyond that timeline.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The employee has a family member at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, recently visited there, and later learned that two residents have presumptive positive tests for COVID-19, the illness caused by novel coronavirus.

“We’re being proactive,” Elias said. She added that approximately 60 percent of patients at the Waverly Lake Surgery Center are age 60 and older, and that played a major factor in making the decision to close.

“Our providers are doing this for the good of the community. We’re obviously going to take a financial hit. … It would be nice if other facilities and other businesses that are able to close down would get on board and try to stop the spread,” Elias said.

No employees at Waverly Lake Surgery Center have currently shown signs or symptoms of COVID-19, Elias stressed.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.