THE DATE FILE

Name: Simon Date

Age: 46

Residence: Albany

Occupation: President and CEO, Corvallis Chamber of Commerce

Experience: Served as executive director of South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce in St. Helens from March 2018 to July 2019; before that he had a varied corporate career that included stints in marketing and visual presentation with Hollywood Video, Adidas and Apple Computer, where he worked on the iPhone 3G launch

Family: Wife Stephanie and children Naomi, 18; Jack, 14; and Ruby, 12

Education: Bachelor’s degree in liberal studies, Oregon State University

Notable: Recruited from his native England to play soccer for OSU from 1993 to 1996, then played professionally for two years with the Portland Pride of the now-defunct Continental Indoor Soccer League

Etc.: After a foot injury cut short his soccer career, Date spent a lot of time at home watching movies, which led to a stint working for Hollywood Video. His favorite flick? “Gladiator.”