The godfather of the mid-valley brewing scene

Perhaps no person has nourished the mid-Willamette Valley brewing scene more than Joel Rea, the owner of Corvallis Brewing Supply, which recently moved into a new storefront in downtown Corvallis.

For nearly 25 years, Rea has helped budding beverage makers hone their craft, giving them tips about the science and magic of fermentation with beer, cider, wine and mead.

Among those who have benefited from his tutelage are residents who have gone on to create thriving companies such as 2 Towns Ciderhouse and Block 15.

“It’s real satisfying having a past customer come in looking to sell a product that they’ve gone on to make commercially,” Rea said.

“It’s always a treat when they come in for the first time with their products. I think it’s a real compliment,” he added.

Phil Lorenz, brand manager for 2 Towns, and founder of Nectar Creek Meadery, said that Rea was a pillar in Corvallis’ fermentation community.

“I got into brewing pretty early in life, and Joel certainly played a big part in that. It’s been fun to kind of grow up from a novice to a professional and to always have that friendship,” Lorenz said.