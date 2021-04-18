The chemistry of coffee

Until it can buy its own roaster, Margin is temporarily renting time on the roaster at Tried & True Coffee Co. in Corvallis for its larger batches – which remain relatively small at 10 to 15 pounds.

Tried & True used to provide beans from its Bespoken Coffee Roasters to Margin.

Gabe Anderson, the owner of Margin, said the owners of Tried & True remain supportive. Boutique roasters, much like craft beverage makers, tend to try to lift each other up based on the belief that a healthy scene benefits all businesses involved, he explained.

Margin opened in July 2018, and Anderson said he always intended on having his business roast its own coffee, but the pandemic pushed those plans back.

“I think people are excited about something more local, which is nice. The more local you can get, the better. People really appreciate and value that,” he added

The push by residents to support local and shop local helped Margin Coffee survive during the age of COVID-19. “Without that local identity, I don’t think we could have made it through the last year,” Anderson said. “I’m just really thankful for the community.”

He emphasized that Margin can now cater its coffee more to Albany’s tastes.