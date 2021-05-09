Terra's Tastee Treats: Pandemic setback turns into a blessing with Corvallis food cart

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She became a kitchen manager for more than 20 years, including for an in-flight catering company out of Las Vegas. She said that experienced fine-tuned her culinary skills.

“All the chefs, English was like their fifth language,” Brown said. The multinational crew of chefs brought different backgrounds and perspectives, and treated cooking as fine art, where taste mattered, of course, but presentation did, too.

Brown returned to the mid-valley about three years ago to take care of her father, and she landed her job overseeing breakfast and catering for a local hotel.

After being laid off in the era of COVID-19 travel restrictions, Brown did a craft show at the local Elks lodge. She made up business cards and menus and was just planning to sell some pies over the holidays, but things snowballed.

“Everybody was calling me. Everybody in town wanted food,” she said. And so she started thinking big.

“The food truck, that opportunity popped up really quick so I just went for it,” Brown said. She bought her cart at about the same time Common Fields opened and was looking for vendors.