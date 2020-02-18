Story Next Door: So far so good for new leader of Oregon Freeze Dry

Joe Folds is a hiker and loves the outdoors, but he isn’t a backpacker, so he hadn’t tried Mountain House or many other freeze dried foods.

When he interviewed for the top position at Oregon Freeze Dry, he figured he needed to taste the company’s meals, and that’s what sold him on the job.

“The food was amazing. This is just outstanding product. I was impressed,” Folds said.

Folds is Oregon Freeze Dry’s new president and CEO. His first day on the job at the Albany-based company was Jan. 29.

“So far, so good,” Folds said. He said he’s still learning about the business, but he added that a major plus for Oregon Freeze Dry is the environment created by its employees, whom Folds described as “good, solid people.”

Folds is viewed as an expert on product and strategy development. He was most recently the president of Pacific Foods, a Tualatin-based business that makes soups, broths and plant-based drinks.