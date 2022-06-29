State fines Albany business $62K for hazardous waste violations

Oregon has fined an Albany titanium manufacturer more than $60,000 for storing dozens of barrels of potentially hazardous industrial waste and ignoring state efforts to force compliance with environmental law.

Most of that fine, $43,202, is levied against the company to erase potential savings the state's Department of Environmental Quality estimates Selmet Inc. made by not hiring a half-time environmental health and safety technician, according to a civil penalty order issued in May.

Selmet environmental manager Zack Rabas wrote in an appeal that his company is not disputing DEQ’s assertions, but seeking leniency.

Rabas rejected the state’s assessment that the aerospace parts manufacturer saved costs in failing to meet state requirements for managing hazardous wastes.

“We dispute the assumption that Selmet has been avoiding costs and receiving economic benefit from understaffing,” Rabas stated in the letter.

Reached by phone, Rabas declined to speak to Mid-Valley Media.

“I’m not interested at the moment. I can’t talk about it,” Rabas said, adding he is newly employed with the Albany manufacturer.

A message left with other Selmet representatives seeking comment was not immediately returned.

The allegations

Oregon’s environment department asserts Selmet failed to determine which waste produced at its facility near Interstate-5 was hazardous. Selmet stored some of that waste in 55-gallon drums, according to the penalty notice.

DEQ staff reportedly found “numerous” drums containing acetone and ceramic slurry, and 51 drums of ethyl silicate, which can be used in industrial coatings and castings, during an inspection in April 2021 — a total 76 barrels of potentially hazardous waste.

“They had lots of unknown waste that turned out to be solid waste, but that’s one of those things with hazardous waste — you need to have it stored and labeled correctly,” DEQ spokesperson Dylan Darling said.

Selmet was able to reduce prior fines for similar offenses in 2019 after agreeing to buy and replace a school bus for the Greater Albany Public Schools district with a newer diesel model that produces less pollution.

In the most recent incident, the company sampled barrel contents and reported to DEQ in April 2021 that ceramic slurry and ethyl silicate had flashpoints above 140 degrees, the concentration and combustion temperature at which solvent vapors become fire hazards.

Selmet “used the waste acetone” after finding it had a flashpoint below 140 degrees, according to the notice.

Inspectors estimated the waste drums sat for a year in a location called the “boneyard.” The manufacturer later disposed of the barrels as solid waste, the notice states.

Selmet also stored liquid containing potentially toxic, leachable silver in a 275-gallon tank without a lid. DEQ penalized the company for the second time in two years for improperly disposing of silver waste.

The manufacturer does not have permits to store, treat or dispose of hazardous waste or to operate a solid waste disposal site.

Selmet produces more than 2,200 pounds of hazardous waste each month, according to DEQ. The agency fined the company $62,298 and wrote in its assessment that Selmet had failed “to sufficiently prioritize and resource compliance with hazardous waste and used oil regulations.”

Previous DEQ run-ins

DEQ fined Selmet $70,200 in 2020 for posing potential risk to human health and for failing to operate with transparency and accountability when the company violated hazardous waste laws. The state asserts in its penalty that Selmet had failed to legally or safely transport, store and label hazardous materials found during a 2019 inspection.

The state reduced that fine to $56,400 after Selmet entered an agreement with the state to label and remove hazardous wastes named in the 2020 penalty order. Selmet spent $45,120 toward a school bus to offset the fine and paid off the penalty in 2021.

Along with Albany titanium parts maker Pacific Cast Technologies Inc., Selmet is operated as subsidiary of Consolidated Precision Products, a Cleveland-based multinational aerospace and defense manufacturer.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

