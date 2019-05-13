Sniffany’s Pet Boutique in downtown Albany sells premium pet products, including raw frozen food that isn’t offered in any other Albany stores, said owners Joe and Angie Scavone.
Before, Hub City residents would have to go to Corvallis or elsewhere to get raw pet food.
“We think it’s important for Albany residents to have options to feed their dogs better and their cats better,” Joe Scavone said. “For people who want the very best for their pets, it’s very popular.”
So is Sniffany’s. The shop opened up on Third Avenue in June 2018. But after a few months, the Scavones moved their business to a space at 222 First Ave. W that’s roughly four times as large.
“There’s a lot of things we have that you can’t get at regular stores or Petco. We also have a lot of knowledge about dogs,” Angie Scavone said.
She said she’s bred and showed Great Danes for 25 years, including several No. 1 dogs in the nation.
Sniffany’s offers toys, shampoos and soaps, vitamins, supplements, designer and more basic collars, leashes and harnesses, and treats such as fancy dog cookies, freeze-dried duck heads, pigs ears, salmon skins and more.
CBD treats and oils for pets, derived from cannabis, also are sold at Sniffany’s. “The vets coming out of school are finding out that they work,” Joe Scavone said.
Those products are advertised as helping with anxiety, joint pain, skin conditions and digestion issues.
The business also includes a pet photography studio. Joe Scavone snaps the photos, and examples of his images, including some of his family’s pets, adorn the walls of Sniffany’s.
Doberman pinscher Emma, 2, is at the store almost every day, and Great Dane Lenny, 5, is a regular on the weekends. The massive Lenny is a lap dog at heart. “He thinks he can fit in your pocket,” Joe Scavone said.
The couple’s three other dogs also show up to work occasionally, their work consisting mainly of looking adorable.
Sniffany’s is the first business for the Scavones. Angie Scavone continues to work as an X-ray technician for The Corvallis Clinic. Joe Scavone retired, at least theoretically, after working in telecommunications construction and with ATI.
Sniffany’s Pet Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Starting in June, the business will be open on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well.
For more information, go to www.snifannyspetboutique.com, the business’ Facebook page, or call 541-248-3722.