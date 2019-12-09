Shortstops burger and shake stand opens in North Albany

The menu at Shortstops in North Albany may be short and sweet, but all of the options at the burger and shake stand are custom made to order, not pre-cooked, said Jed Forster, the general manager.
“It’s kind of old-fashioned baseball park food,” Forster said, rattling off a list of items that include burgers (and veggie burgers), hot dogs, fries, tots, shakes, sodas and ice cream.
The business opened about in late October in Hickory Station, and it’s part of a new organization called Major League Burgers, which also operates a food truck called Center Fielders at the Henry’s Food Court near the Love’s Travel Stop in Millersburg.
“We’re picking up the pace, getting more and more customers every single day,” Forster said.
The owner of Major League Burgers is Christopher Reese, who also owns Southpaw’s Pizza & Sports Bar at Hickory Station. (He’s also the executive director of the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA.)
Eventually, Reese wants to have nine locations for Major League Burgers, with one named for every position on the diamond, Forster said. Shortstops, naturally, has pictures of famous shortstops adorning the outside of its building, including Honus Wagner, Ozzie Smith, Cal Ripken Jr. and Derek Jeter. “It’s our top 11 shortstops of all time, in our opinion,” Forster said.
The North Albany location for Shortstops works well because it’s essentially in the Southpaw’s parking lot. And Forster said customers can order from Shortstops and bring their food into either Southpaw’s or the Barn, a food cart pod next door.
Forster, who grew up in Tangent, said he never thought he’d be running a burger joint. He was a low-voltage electrician for 23 years finishing his time with Professional Security Alarm, and expected to retire in that field.
Baseball, oddly enough, has always been part of Forster’s life, and he plays in an adult league with the regional manager of Southpaw’s and Major League Burgers, Shawn Vatcoskay. During a game, Vatcoskay asked if Forster would like to run Reese’s new burger stand.
“Out of left field, this came and hit me in the face,” he said.
Forster said he especially enjoys aspects of helping establish a new business, as well as the smiles on the faces of children and even older residents when they get an ice cream cone. “Our goal here is positive attitude and a smile and the rest will take care of itself,” he said. “We’re just really grateful for the support of our community.”
Shortstops and Center Fielders aren’t the only news for Reese and his growing suite of businesses. Southpaw’s also is expanding to Eugene with a location that will include Major League Burgers, as well as a play gym, video games and more.
Shortstops, 540 Hickory St. N.W., is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, go to the Major League Burgers Facebook page, or call 541-704-0669.