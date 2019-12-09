Shortstops burger and shake stand opens in North Albany

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Albany location for Shortstops works well because it’s essentially in the Southpaw’s parking lot. And Forster said customers can order from Shortstops and bring their food into either Southpaw’s or the Barn, a food cart pod next door.

Forster, who grew up in Tangent, said he never thought he’d be running a burger joint. He was a low-voltage electrician for 23 years finishing his time with Professional Security Alarm, and expected to retire in that field.

Baseball, oddly enough, has always been part of Forster’s life, and he plays in an adult league with the regional manager of Southpaw’s and Major League Burgers, Shawn Vatcoskay. During a game, Vatcoskay asked if Forster would like to run Reese’s new burger stand.

“Out of left field, this came and hit me in the face,” he said.

Forster said he especially enjoys aspects of helping establish a new business, as well as the smiles on the faces of children and even older residents when they get an ice cream cone. “Our goal here is positive attitude and a smile and the rest will take care of itself,” he said. “We’re just really grateful for the support of our community.”