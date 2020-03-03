Sales surge at First Alternative Co-op due to coronavirus threat

At the First Alternative Co-op in South Corvallis on Tuesday afternoon, many customers were going about their regular weekly shopping, including Elaine Fowlkes of Kings Valley.

She wasn’t worried much about the coronavirus, in part because her family doesn’t have high-risk factors, but also because they live on a farm and have great access to fresh produce. “We can a lot of food in the summertime. We have frozen vegetables and meat,” Fowlkes added.

Heather Heisler of Corvallis acknowledged that she was stockpiling items, but that was mainly due to the fact that her son was coming home. And like many college students, he eats a lot. Heisler said she thinks she has enough supplies in her cupboards and is prepared for an outbreak.

“I feel an unusual calm and safety. Maybe it’s just a mental state, because whatever is meant to be will be and it will be okay,” she added.

Ria Keinert, an Iowa resident and Oregon State University graduate, was a bit more concerned. Keinert said she had problems finding bleach wipes when she was visiting in the Portland area over the weekend. She’s nervous about flying home and wants to disinfect the area around her seat.