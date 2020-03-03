Sales surge at First Alternative Co-op due to coronavirus threat

The threat of a coronavirus outbreak has driven increased sales at many businesses in recent days, including the First Alternative Co-op in Corvallis, said Cindee Lolik, general manager.
“People are coming in and stocking up for the future in case they need to,” Lolik said. “We’ve seen sales increases across the board, but canned goods are a big thing, and so are cleaning supplies.”
In general, many customers are stocking up on items recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority, Lolik added.
“I don’t think people are panicking, but I think they’re being practical,” she said.
The rush started in earnest on Friday, continued on Saturday and began to slow down a bit on Sunday, Lolik said.
Other stores in the area also have seen a dash for supplies such as bleach wipes and freeze-dried food. The Albany Costco, for example, had a jam-packed parking lot over the weekend and no toilet paper was available for sale on Monday night.
A Walgreen’s corporate spokeswoman said the chain had seen increased demand across the nation for products such as face masks and hand sanitizer, but said the company couldn’t provide information regarding local stores.
Four chain stores that operate in the mid-Willamette Valley did not respond to requests for interviews regarding coronavirus or declined to participate.
At the First Alternative Co-op in South Corvallis on Tuesday afternoon, many customers were going about their regular weekly shopping, including Elaine Fowlkes of Kings Valley.
She wasn’t worried much about the coronavirus, in part because her family doesn’t have high-risk factors, but also because they live on a farm and have great access to fresh produce. “We can a lot of food in the summertime. We have frozen vegetables and meat,” Fowlkes added.
Heather Heisler of Corvallis acknowledged that she was stockpiling items, but that was mainly due to the fact that her son was coming home. And like many college students, he eats a lot. Heisler said she thinks she has enough supplies in her cupboards and is prepared for an outbreak.
“I feel an unusual calm and safety. Maybe it’s just a mental state, because whatever is meant to be will be and it will be okay,” she added.
Ria Keinert, an Iowa resident and Oregon State University graduate, was a bit more concerned. Keinert said she had problems finding bleach wipes when she was visiting in the Portland area over the weekend. She’s nervous about flying home and wants to disinfect the area around her seat.
Nearby, Cheyne Willems of Corvallis, a recycler for the First Alternative Co-op, was handling brand new duties that were created in response to the coronavirus. “This is my checklist of surfaces that need to be sanitized,” he said, before taking bleach wipes to children’s shopping carts and shopping baskets near the front entrance of the store.
Lolik said that the First Alternative Co-op doesn’t do delivery service, but the business has started considering that in case there are quarantines put in place or other issues. “The Co-op will be there for people throughout whatever happens over the course of the next few months,” Lolik said.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.