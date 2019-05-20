ReStyle Home has moved from Madison Avenue in downtown Corvallis to nearby 137 SW Third St., the former home of Gracewinds Music.
The new location, which is more than three times as large, includes a bigger selection of upscale clothing, jewelry, garden items, baby and toddler products and other gifts.
Owner Marianne Fox also has added a floral department, sweet treats such as macaroons and chocolate truffles, a deli section with meats and cheeses, and more.
And there’s simply more to view as shoppers browse around.
“Even though there’s a lot of online shopping, people like the experience of being inspired,” Fox said. Customer service also helps retain those who would rather see, touch and smell the products for sale, she added.
Fox said her store offers a big city shopping feel in a small town, and residents don’t have to leave Corvallis.
A grand opening for ReStyle is scheduled on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.
The event will include free gifts for the first 25 people through the door, catering by Castor on Saturday and a mimosa bar on Sunday.
ReStyle initially opened in North Albany in March 2010 with a mix of clothing and other gift items.
The Madison Avenue location in Corvallis was added about three years later.
And in March 2018, Fox purchased Passionflower Design in Eugene, a shop that includes clothing, gifts, a floral department and more.
Fox said the new ReStyle location is modeled after Passionflower.
But the storefront required plenty of remodeling. Fox said that during renovations, the space was stripped down to expose original wood floors and beams and brick walls. And she stained all of the wood flooring herself.
“It was fun to see the building come back to life,” Fox said.
Store manager and buyer Alex Jones said many people come in and find themselves enamored with the storefront itself. “The older customers like to go down memory lane,” she said.
Besides Gracewinds, Anderson’s Sporting Goods also operated at the site.
The 2,000-square-foot mezzanine at ReStyle’s downtown Corvallis location currently is only being used for dressing rooms and store offices.
The business will start doing classes in the mezzanine, such as how to do flower bouquets or creating terrariums, on the third Thursday of the month. Jones said the classes will coincide with the Corvallis Arts Walk.
Fox also wants the store to get its Oregon Liquor Control Commission license to sell bottles of wine and have tastings and serve glasses for special events such as the classes.
ReStyle also has a section for guys, and Fox said that area could grow.
Jim Bourke is co-owner of ReStyle, and he’s also Fox’s life partner.
ReStyle Home is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, go to restyleresale.com, the business’ Facebook page or call 541-230-1003.