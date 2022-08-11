Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday

Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake.

The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.

Passengers on Amtrak’s Cascades will be the last over the bridge when the northbound train leaves Albany at 6:11 a.m. Cascades passengers will ride buses between Eugene and Portland during the closure.

The northbound train on Amtrak’s Los Angeles to Seattle Coast Starlight line will end in Klamath Falls on Sunday morning, then the southbound train will end in Portland that afternoon with buses connecting the cities.

Union Pacific replaces two to three bridges per year in the Willamette Valley, Melbo said in an email.

Crews reportedly will work around the clock to replace the trestle.

Union Pacific’s is one of two high-volume, high-revenue railroads in Oregon. The other, BNSF, operates north to south from its split with Union Pacific in Central Oregon, mostly in Deschutes, Jefferson and Wasco counties.

BNSF and Union Pacific together handle almost all freight trains and “virtually all” rail shipments across Oregon’s borders with Washington and California, and all Amtrak traffic according to a 2020 copy of the state rail plan.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The two companies make up 47% of the state’s active rails and are among the largest in the nation.

Cox Creek flows between Talking Water Gardens and Waverly Lake. A June 29, 1883, article in the (Albany) State Rights Democrat reported a crash at the creek when a train rounding a corner encountered a trestle engulfed in flames.

An engineer put the locomotive in reverse, then two crew and 38 workers bailed off the train before it crashed through the bridge.