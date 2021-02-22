Put the needle on the record: Vinyl sales surge during pandemic

Doug DiCarolis, owner of Happy Trails Records in downtown Corvallis, said consumer listening habits have changed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, leading to an increase in vinyl sales.

“It’s something you can do at home. People are staying at home more than they used to. It’s definitely raised the demand significantly,” DiCarolis said.

“We’d be selling a lot more records if we had a steady supply,” he added. “I turn away a lot of customers because we can’t get everything in stock all the time.”

As if on cue, a customer came in and asked for “Harvest Moon” by Neil Young. DiCarolis explained that he hasn’t had the album on the shelves in two months.

“That was a $25 sale I could have made right there,” he said.

“Dark Side of the Moon,” a Pink Floyd album, and other classic records also have been increasingly difficult to come by.

That’s in part because the largest master record pressing plant in the world burned to the ground about a year ago.

But there’s also simply increased demand for LPs in Corvallis, even without many Oregon State University students in town.

