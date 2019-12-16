Pig & Olive opens in downtown Corvallis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Top sellers so far include fresh ground burgers, steak and fries, and the pig and waffle — pork belly on top of a buckwheat waffle with apple chutney.

At one point, Davidson owned five Corvallis restaurants with 140 total employees, but he said the experience wore him out. So he sold off three of those businesses in 2019.

Ko Atteberry, Davidson’s former chef, opened up Ronin Café & Ramen in the old Cloud & Kelly’s space. The Brass Monkey: A Public House, owned by Davidson’s former employee Morgan Orr, is operating out of his former downtown Downward Dog space next door to Ronin. And Davidson also sold off Bombs Away Café.

Now he only owns two establishments, the Downward Dog on Monroe Avenue near the Oregon State University campus, and the Pig & Olive.

“It’s the same amount of work, but a heck of a lot less stress,” Davidson said.

One of the chefs for Cloud & Kelly’s and the downtown Downward Dog, Dan Clark, is leading the kitchen at the Pig & Olive.

And Davidson said that many of the regulars from Cloud & Kelly’s and the Downward Dog have been coming through the door to check things out.

The Pig & Olive, 151 N.W. Monroe Ave., is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, though it stays open later for live music on many Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. For more information, call 541-230-1937, email pigandolivecorvallis@gmail or go to the business’ Facebook page.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

