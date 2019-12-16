Pig & Olive opens in downtown Corvallis

Cloud Davidson said that he was looking to create a more artisan pizza for Corvallis with DeMaggio’s New York Pizza in 2016, but the market was tough to break into due to the dominance of existing joints such as American Dream and Woodstock’s.
“DeMaggio’s, there certainly was a ceiling for it,” Davidson said. “I felt like it needed more.”
He’s never been afraid to switch things up at his businesses, and he’s done so again with the Pig & Olive Restaurant & Bar, which opened in the remodeled DeMaggio’s space earlier this month. “I don’t mind creating things. It’s fun,” Davidson said.
The Pig & Olive is a family-friendly Irish pub with an emphasis on farm-to-table ingredients. “I was really excited to get back into this made-from-scratch sort of European food. It’s something I did forever and a day and I kind of missed it,” Davidson said.
Plus, for the DeMaggio’s loyal following, the restaurant still serves pizza. There’s also a full bar with plenty of whiskey, local beer is on tap, and live music is a staple on Thursday through Saturday nights.
Davidson stressed that the Pig & Olive isn’t a reboot of Cloud & Kelly’s Public House, an Irish bar that was Davidson’s first business.
The Irish fare at the Pig & Olive is more streamlined, and Davidson said he’s also tried to create a mix of what worked well at his establishments over the years.
Top sellers so far include fresh ground burgers, steak and fries, and the pig and waffle — pork belly on top of a buckwheat waffle with apple chutney.
At one point, Davidson owned five Corvallis restaurants with 140 total employees, but he said the experience wore him out. So he sold off three of those businesses in 2019.
Ko Atteberry, Davidson’s former chef, opened up Ronin Café & Ramen in the old Cloud & Kelly’s space. The Brass Monkey: A Public House, owned by Davidson’s former employee Morgan Orr, is operating out of his former downtown Downward Dog space next door to Ronin. And Davidson also sold off Bombs Away Café.
Now he only owns two establishments, the Downward Dog on Monroe Avenue near the Oregon State University campus, and the Pig & Olive.
“It’s the same amount of work, but a heck of a lot less stress,” Davidson said.
One of the chefs for Cloud & Kelly’s and the downtown Downward Dog, Dan Clark, is leading the kitchen at the Pig & Olive.
And Davidson said that many of the regulars from Cloud & Kelly’s and the Downward Dog have been coming through the door to check things out.
The Pig & Olive, 151 N.W. Monroe Ave., is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, though it stays open later for live music on many Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. For more information, call 541-230-1937, email pigandolivecorvallis@gmail or go to the business’ Facebook page.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.