Philomath OSU student starts homemade soy candle business

A Philomath-based Oregon State University student launched a hand-poured candle business that she brainstormed during quarantine.
Maegan Reynolds’ business, Earthy Little Scents, offers 8-ounce candles, tea lights and wax melts in standard as well as seasonal shapes. The 2-week-old business on Etsy has already seen over 20 sales, worth around $400, and Reynolds paused online sales Saturday to hold a sale in her driveway.
Reynolds, 21, moved to Philomath from Southern California with her parents and boyfriend four months ago and is studying sociology with a focus in crime and justice at OSU. With extra time on her hands from being home so often, she said she decided to put time into starting a candle business, which she’s wanted to do for a long time.
Reynolds said she began research on making her own candles around six months ago, after realizing the paraffin wax, which is derived from petroleum and can emit soot, in many retail candles was giving her headaches.
“I’ve always loved arts and crafts,” she said. “I kind of just started searching YouTube to look for the best wax to use.”
Earthy Little Scents products are 100% soy wax, phosphate-free, have phthalate-free fragrances from the manufacturer CandleScience and all feature wood wicks.
“I love how wood wicks crackle,” Reynolds said. “It’s so soothing.”
She also offers custom labels for each candle, with designs ranging from seasonal themes, pet pictures and weddings favors to funeral commemorations.
Fragrances include Vanilla, Pineapple Sage, Lush Linen and Oregon Pine, with Pumpkin Caramel Crunch and Pumpkin Souffle as seasonal options. Reynolds said her personal favorite is Banana Nut Bread.
For those who don’t like artificial fragrances, like Reynolds’ grandfather, unscented wax melts decorated with dried lavender are also available.
Reynolds said she’s been enjoying testing different scents and getting each candle just right. With OSU back in session, she has to split her time more, but she’s looking forward to growing her business.
“It’s kind of like chemistry almost because you have to weigh everything just right,” she said. “It’s been a lot but it’s manageable.”
For more information about Reynolds’ business, visit etsy.com/shop/EarthyLittleScents.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
