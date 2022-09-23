OSHA fines Albany roofer $78,000

Oregon fined an Albany roofing outfit $78,000 after an inspector found four workers on a house without fall protection — the company’s fifth violation of the same state rule.

Inspectors found Iron Head Roofing, which also maintains an address in Corvallis, failed to ensure employees were wearing a restraint or following other measures to prevent falls, according to a state Occupational Safety and Health Division news release. The five inspections took place between May 2019 and 2022

In its latest inspection, Oregon OSHA found four out of six Iron Head Roofing employees failing to use fall protection while on a roof in Salem.

“Fall protection saves lives. There is no excuse for neglecting it,” acting administrator Renee Stapleton said in the release.

Iron Head Roofing did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.

The company, founded in 2017 by Corvallis developer Paul Spies, accounts for at least 12% of fines levied by state OSHA on employers in 2022 for violating the fall rule.

Broadly, OSHA demands employees wear harnesses or follow other measures to prevent falls while working 6 or more feet above ground level.

Employers violating the state fall protection rule accounted for the largest category of offenses, with the state logging 199 violations as of Sept. 23. State inspectors considered most of those, 149 violations, serious; 50 were repeat offenses.

OSHA fined employers more than $610,000 for violating the fall protection rule.

The next largest number of violations was for ladder use — 89 offenses totaling $68,445 in fines.

Oregon OSHA attributed eight deaths to falls at construction jobs between 2019 and 2022.