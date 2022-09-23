 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story web only

OSHA fines Albany roofer $78,000

  • 0
Oregon-OSHA

Oregon fined an Albany roofing outfit $78,000 after an inspector found four workers on a house without fall protection — the company’s fifth violation of the same state rule.

Inspectors found Iron Head Roofing, which also maintains an address in Corvallis, failed to ensure employees were wearing a restraint or following other measures to prevent falls, according to a state Occupational Safety and Health Division news release. The five inspections took place between May 2019 and 2022

In its latest inspection, Oregon OSHA found four out of six Iron Head Roofing employees failing to use fall protection while on a roof in Salem.

“Fall protection saves lives. There is no excuse for neglecting it,”  acting administrator Renee Stapleton said in the release.

Iron Head Roofing did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.

People are also reading…

The company, founded in 2017 by Corvallis developer Paul Spies, accounts for at least 12% of fines levied by state OSHA on employers in 2022 for violating the fall rule.

Broadly, OSHA demands employees wear harnesses or follow other measures to prevent falls while working 6 or more feet above ground level.

Employers violating the state fall protection rule accounted for the largest category of offenses, with the state logging 199 violations as of Sept. 23. State inspectors considered most of those, 149 violations, serious; 50 were repeat offenses.

OSHA fined employers more than $610,000 for violating the fall protection rule.

The next largest number of violations was for ladder use — 89 offenses totaling $68,445 in fines.

Oregon OSHA attributed eight deaths to falls at construction jobs between 2019 and 2022.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alex Powers (he/him) reports business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. He studied sociology at University of Oregon where he earned a master’s degree in journalism. Alex probably is outdoors when he’s not behind a camera or notepad.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 things to consider before changing banks

4 things to consider before changing banks

Are you happy with your current bank? Our host Teri Barr is talking with Chanelle Bessette, a banking expert with NerdWallet, to learn why right now may be the perfect time to make a change!

Bessette also shares the four important things to consider if you are ready to open a new account or go to a different bank, altogether.

Past Pennywise episodes with Chanelle Bessette as the guest:

More from Chanelle on NerdWallet:

Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fears of Global Recession Spark Market Selloff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News