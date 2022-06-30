Oregon's latest minimum wage hike mandatory for thousands

Mid-Willamette Valley minimum wage earners are set to see an extra dollar per hour on paychecks starting Friday, July 1, when the rate becomes $13.50.

The first day in July is the start of the state’s fiscal biennium and the last step in a set of annual wage hikes that began with the Legislature's passage of state Senate Bill 1532 in 2016, meant to increase the purchasing power of those who work for the lowest compensation in the state.

Those hikes have almost kept pace with record-setting 8.6% inflation that eroded the real wages of consumers, driving up their costs of living while take-home pay hasn’t increased quickly enough to make up the balance.

“We’re not seeing our paychecks go as far right now. That’s happening to a lot of workers in Oregon,” said Gail Krumenauer, state employment economist for the Oregon Employment Department.

Wage hikes have not affected the proportion of jobs paying out the legal minimum. About 108,000 workers, or 5% of the state’s total employment, will see a raise in July, Krumenauer said, a similar percentage the department noted in the mid-2010s before SB1532 took effect.

Not all workers across the state make the same minimum wage.

Benton and Linn are among 15 urban counties where minimum wage is paid at what Oregon considers its standard rate, increased by 50-, then 75-cent increments each year from $9.75 per hour in 2016 to $12.75 in 2021.

Meanwhile, Oregonians in 18 rural counties, including Coos, Jefferson and Klamath, will make a minimum of $12.50; and those inside Portland’s urban growth boundary will make at least $14.75.

That’s a 135% to 159% increase from 2015, when Oregon’s minimum wage was $9.25. Around two-thirds of states were considering minimum wage hikes at a time when a labor movement sought to increase the minimum wage to what champions at the time called a $15 living wage, sweeping up Amazon and other employers.

An Employment Department report from 2016 showed two out of five Oregonians at that time made less than $15 per hour.

Krumenauer said Oregon used to adjust minimum wage based on inflation, using wages and costs in the month of August as a baseline. That model kept the smallest hourly take-home just ahead of increased costs of housing, food and fuel.

“If we kept the same method through today, it would be 10.65 per hour,” she said.

With increased minimum wages and competition for workers, led by Portland metro employers, the average wage in food service by March was $15.

A few more than 3,000 were making minimum wage in Linn County by the end of 2021, according to Employment Department data. Benton County saw about 2,050 employed in minimum-wage jobs at the same time.

Most of those were in food service jobs. Even in that industry, Krumenauer said, competition for a dwindling supply of workers has driven some employers to raise wages beyond the state's minimum.

Oregon hit a recessionary bottom for employment in 2020 after businesses closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Food service jobs in Benton and Linn counties were slow to refill with workers, some moving to other industries or leaving the workforce altogether.

Now Linn County is expanding its economy, adding jobs beyond pre-pandemic figures.

“We’ve recovered nine out of 10 jobs in two years,” Krumenauer said.

Statewide, more participated in the labor force in April than any time in the last decade. Just 3.6% of that worker base was jobless around the same time, nearing the state’s historic low of 3.4% unemployment.

Only a few states will have higher minimum wages. Californians can expect to make $14 to $15; workers will make $14.49 in Washington.

Washington, D.C. requires employers to pay a minimum $16.10. And metro areas have passed even higher rates — Los Angeles employers will pay $16.04 and workers in Seattle can expect to make a minimum $17.27.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

