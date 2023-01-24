Oregon fines Halsey pulp plant more than $50k

Oregon’s environmental regulator has fined a Halsey pulp mill, the region’s largest outputter of regulated airborne pollutants, more than $50,000 for excessive emissions logged over two years.

The Department of Environmental Quality asserts Cascade Pacific Pulp LLC owners were negligent when they failed to keep a furnace burning cleanly, exceeding the carbon monoxide limits set in the company’s air pollution permit and risking human health.

And those excess numbers probably were underreported, according to a civil penalty notice and order issued Dec. 22 by the department.

Environmental and technical managers at the company did not respond to two voicemails seeking comment.

Cascade Pacific recorded a rolling 12-month total carbon monoxide more than 7% greater than its permitted limit, “(w)hich, when emitted in excess of permitted limits, can be associated with air toxics which can cause adverse health effects,” the department wrote in the order.

Cascade Pacific is allotted up to 1,163 tons of carbon monoxide in any 12 consecutive months.

But the company logged 20 excess tons, 1,183 total between October 2020 and September 2021; 69 surplus tons between November 2020 and October 2021.

DEQ lists similar numbers for seven total 12-month periods ending April 2021 to March 2022, peaking at 1,249 tons of carbon monoxide.

Oregon requires major air polluters to notify DEQ within one hour of discovering excessive emissions and to submit a report about the event 15 days later.

Cascade Pacific didn’t mention the exceedances before a regular annual report filed in March 2022.

The department cited Cascade Pacific for failing to practice “good combustion control” in the mill’s recovery furnace, part of the kraft pulping process in which black liquor solid byproduct is converted.

Cascade Pacific’s recovery furnace accounts for more than 70% of the site’s carbon monoxide output, according to DEQ.

“Emissions from the recovery furnace are increased when there is incomplete combustion,” the department states in the order.

Under Title V of the Clean Air Act, the company is required in its permit to accurately track how much carbon monoxide vents each hour from its around-the-clock operations.

DEQ says those numbers were invalidated by broken equipment and inaccurate audits, and carbon monoxide output likely was undercounted when Cascade Pacific’s furnace wasn’t efficiently burning.

The department on March 1, 2022, entered Cascade Pacific into a formal enforcement process after finding a leaky monitoring system recorded invalid data and put the mill out of compliance.

Cascade Pacific operators in September 2021 noted readings from emissions sensors weren’t “‘tracking each other’ normally,” before testing the system Sept. 25 in a federally-standardized accuracy audit, according to DEQ documents.

The department cited Cascade Pacific for:

Failing to minimize furnace emissions.

Exceeding its carbon monoxide limits.

Failing to quickly report exceedances to the state.

Failing to visually inspect emissions from another, separate piece of equipment.

Fines total $52,800.

Cascade Pacific requested a hearing to appeal the civil penalty, according to a Jan. 6 letter turned over in a public records request.

In its response to DEQ, the company said it will propose by Feb. 3 an abatement project to make up $42,000 of the fine.

The EPA considers facilities large polluters when they emit more than 25,000 metric tons equivalent of carbon dioxide, the measured output of gasses that add to the warming of the planet through the greenhouse effect.

Cascade Pacific is the mid-Willamette Valley's largest emitting facility at an estimated more than 53,633 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

