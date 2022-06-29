Oregon breweries say drink 1, plant 1 is back

Oregon craft beverage drinkers who prefer to crack a can open when the world is burning could fund efforts this summer to replant forests on public lands.

A handful of craft breweries and a winemaker will forward proceeds from retail sales of select cans in July and August to nonprofit Oregon Parks Forever, according to a Tuesday, June 28 news release. That nonprofit attempted to raise funds in 2021 for planting 1 million trees on lands burned in the 2020 Labor Day fires and by February had funded 553,000 trees across the state.

Then 2021 also turned out to be a bad fire season, Seth Miller, the nonprofit’s executive director, said in a phone interview.

“We were able to fund their requests, but we decided to keep going because we’re having another potentially bad fire year this year,” Miller said.

Oregon Parks Forever met requests from agencies including Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and Marion County for replants on public lands including North Santiam State Recreation Area, near Lyons, and Silver Falls State Park.

Officials estimated more than 1.2 million acres burned in a dozen fires around Oregon in 2020, the largest and most destructive in northeastern Linn County. Another 600,000 or more acres burned statewide in 2021.

The nonprofit’s marketer and advertiser, Portland-based Sasquatch Agency, connected Oregon Parks Forever to Stoller Wine Group in 2021 that conceived a buy-one, plant-one collaboration on its Canned Oregon line of wines, Miller said.

That winery returned this year in an effort to raise enough to replant 25,000 trees with Fort George Brewery, Portland Cider Company and Sunriver Brewing Company. The craft drink makers will forward $1 from sales of select cans of wine or six-packs of beer between July 1 and Aug. 31 to the collaboration.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Miller did not immediately provide how much Oregon Parks Forever raised in its 2021 buy-one, plant-one effort. A 2021 news release stated $1 funded one tree.

Oregon Parks Forever hasn’t yet earmarked this year’s buy-one, plant-one for planting projects, but Miller reiterated what forecasters have called for — it’s probably going to be another hot one.

“We’re waiting to see what happens this year, but we want to make sure we’re able to jump in and help,” he said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.