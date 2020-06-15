New women's clothing boutique, Lux + Lu, opens in downtown Albany

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lux + Lu, a new women’s clothing boutique, opened up in downtown Albany earlier this month and has seen tremendous support from the community, said owner LuAn Carone-Rhodes.

While it’s a strange time to open up a shop, the novel coronavirus pandemic has made people more appreciative of local “mom and pop” stores, she said.

“People’s hearts are with small business owners,” Carone-Rhodes added. “People are afraid small businesses will close due to COVID, so they’re eager to support them.”

Plus, residents have been cooped up and stores are just starting to reopen. Some of the first customers at Lux + Lu hadn’t been out shopping in months, Carone-Rhodes said.

Carone-Rhodes also is the owner of Running Princess Athletic, which has locations in downtown Corvallis and Bend.

Lux + Lu carries some athleisure wear, including swimsuits, but is much more focused on everyday women’s clothing than fitness gear.

The store stresses its wide range of sizes, with everything from XXS to 4XL.

“We hope to keep things new and fresh. We hope to have fun, new items every week,” Carone-Rhodes said, adding that those would be promoted on the shop’s social media pages every Thursday.