Natural Sprinkles Co., a new bakery that opened in downtown Albany in November, specializes in cupcakes and other treats.
The business is an offshoot of an online company with the same name that owner Jolene Wilson started three years ago. She makes and sells sprinkles, free of dyes and artificial ingredients, to ice cream makers, bakeries and other companies.
Wilson stressed the farm-to-table and seasonal nature of the goodies in her own bakery.
“We try and source as much as we can locally,” Wilson said.
She added that many of her ingredients come from agricultural businesses at the Albany Farmers Market – where she started selling baked goods about two years ago, after returning to the area.
Natural Sprinkles Co. offers cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip cookies, cakes for special orders, bread and more. The scone offering differs daily and most of the menu items change with the seasons.
“You rarely see a fruit item in the middle of the winter,” Wilson said.
The business also offers cookie sets for Christmas, and will do so with other holidays, such as Valentine’s Day.
Wilson, a 2001 graduate of West Albany High School who also attended Lebanon, said that the bakery is her community hub, but she can ship sprinkles to anywhere.
“There’s a big market. It’s really crazy. People are wanting thousands of pounds of sprinkles,” she said.
The sprinkles come in a wide variety of flavors, colors and shapes, and are made with fruit powder, vegetable powder and minerals.
“People are starting to really care about what’s in their food. A lot of people have heath allergies and those food additives are really scary. People don’t realize that what’s in a sprinkle can be really toxic,” Wilson said.
Wilson’s daughter Aida, 8, helps her mom come up with sprinkle ideas. Son Lynden, 10, also lends a hand in the bakery.
Wilson started the online business in 2015 while she and her husband, Chad Wilson, were living in Alabama. When he retired from the Navy about two years ago, their family decided to return to the mid-Willamette Valley.
She hoped to open a wedding and special events venue that would double as a cake bakery, so residents wouldn’t have to worry about transporting cakes. “We want to do a park type setting,” Wilson said.
That’s still the plan, but while they were looking for property, Wilson began selling baked goods at the Albany Farmers Market.
The experience helped her build up a customer base for the bakery, which was under renovations for a year.
Natural Sprinkles Co. has partnered with its neighbor Margin Coffee. The bakery sells coffee from next door, and Margin offers baked goods from Sprinkles.
Wilson also hopes to have small containers of her all-natural sprinkles for sale on the shelves of her bakery, but she first has to work on finalizing packaging.
In the summer, Wilson hopes to have outdoor seating so customers can enjoy the good weather.
Natural Sprinkles Co., 202 Second Ave. SW, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, call 541-704-0445 or go to naturalsprinklesco.com or the business’ Facebook page.