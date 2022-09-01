Millersburg to funnel goods from the ports to retailers (to you)

Millersburg’s container port now will have two roles when it opens later this year, sending grass seed out of the mid-Willamette Valley and bringing international freight in.

Managers confirmed in mid-August that trains will bring import freight to the former International Paper site north of Albany.

Proponents had envisioned Mid-Willamette Valley Intermodal Center as an export terminal, a 60-acre swath of tarmac where shippers will stage steel containers to be placed on rail cars and then sent north to ports in Portland, Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.

Coming and going

But “we believe there is demand for and a market opportunity on the import side of shipping,” project manager Don Waddell said by email.

Waddell would not say which shippers have demanded import service.

It’s “not appropriate for us to comment on that at this time,” he wrote.

In a July slideshow presentation, the intermodal center announced that Union Pacific will ship containers from ports of Seattle and Tacoma to Millersburg.

The port authority that runs those international seaports opened a new terminal and expanded two others, a near-$500-million effort to improve the flow of containers into the U.S.

Union Pacific does offer rail service at terminals in both Seattle and Tacoma, according to Melanie Stambaugh, communications director for Northwest Seaport Alliance.

Serving the big boxes?

Stambaugh said big-box retailers that frequently import containerized cargo typically swear to secrecy the companies paid to ship that cargo.

Lowe's and Target operate massive warehouses in the mid-Willamette Valley that distribute inbound shipments of freight to stores throughout the northwestern U.S.

"Everyone is very quiet about who imports through ports," Stambaugh said.

Infrastructure generally has expanded or improved nationwide since 2020, Stambaugh said. Consumer demand for imported goods jumped at the time, months into the first waves of the coronavirus pandemic.

More containers were arriving than ports could process, and by 2021, dozens of ships were queued at sea awaiting berth in the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California.

Another 15 waited outside the Washington ports.

Stambaugh said the Seaport Alliance didn't make a knee-jerk reaction to those container jams — that demand will keep up with the increasing numbers of cranes and acres devoted to containers seen across the West Coast.

"We have to make sure that's viable over the long-term," she said.

Containers are moved from those ports and the Port of Portland on Northwest Container Services trains, a rail operator partnered with Union Pacific.

An uptick before the uptick

Even before coronavirus congestion, Stambaugh said, inland rail ports like Mid-Willamette Valley Intermodal increasingly gathered outbound containers headed for export on massive container vessels.

Similar facilities in Washington helped take some demand off over-capacity seaports, Stambaugh said.

"But none of ours have made a big splash into reversing and accepting imports," she said.

Managers said the $25-million Millersburg freight yard would open by the end of 2022, closer to mid-October, after construction crews encountered a buried liquid fuels pipeline on the north end of the property.

Construction wrapped up in April, on hold at about “95% complete,” said John Pascone, president of the nonprofit development corporation that helped pull in congressional attention and funding for the estimated 40,000-container-per-year facility.

ITS ConGlobal will serve as a sort of middle man for mostly grass growers in the mid-Willamette Valley who contract with shipping lines out of ports in Portland, Seattle and Tacoma. The container port operator will take freight off Interstate-5 and consolidate shipments sent north on rails.

Now the operator will take containers off Union Pacific trains too.

The Port of Portland connection

Union Pacific also ships containers from Port of Portland’s container terminal, Terminal 6, to Chicago, according to port documents.

Port of Portland moves an estimated 2,800 to 3,800 containers each month. More than half of containers in 2020, an estimated 15,209, were inbound containers imported on vessels calling on the deepwater port to offload customer freight.

And container shipments have only increased from there, said Scott Kilgo, the port’s senior manager of marine and industrial real estate.

“We’re moving a very exciting number of containers,” Kilgo said.

Kilgo said the port is updating its economic impact statement that would describe container shipping’s impact to the region.

Broadly, he said, demand for shipped goods has increased. Ports and the operators that service terminals for deep-water vessels broadly have moved toward containers with the increased demand.

Millersburg’s container port had to defeat a similar proposal in Brooks, 28 miles north in Marion County, while state transportation officials attempted to get ahead of some of the demand for containers.

And Oregon’s outgoing 4th district U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio has pushed federal executives to fund a container port in Coos Bay.

Hundreds of containers can be shipped on trains, thousands on ocean-going freight vessels. And the more efficiently those containers move, the more freight operators stand to make on shipments.

“It has to have enough volume to make sense,” Kilgo said.

