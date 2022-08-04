Millersburg container yard now built but still empty, here's why

Millersburg’s intermodal shipping container port is all but set to open, still targeting a fourth-quarter start date after the discovery of a gas line had delayed construction earlier this year.

Before that hiccup, officials had planned a summer ribbon-cutting one what is expected to make the small burg north of Albany a logistics hub.

Managers at the $25-million, 60-acre property said Mid-Willamette Valley Intermodal Center would open by the end of 2022, closer to mid-October, after construction crews encountered a buried natural gas pipeline on the north end of the property.

Construction wrapped up in April, on hold at about “95% complete,” said John Pascone, president of the nonprofit development corporation that helped pull in congressional attention and funding for the 40,000-container-per-year freight yard.

“We’re anxious to see it going. It’s going to be a good thing for everybody,” Pascone said.

For now, the tarmac is empty and the large, container-bearing crane expected at intermodal shipping yards won’t be visible in the run of industrial buildings near Millersburg until the company selected to manage cargo, ITS ConGlobal, moves in to the site later this year.

That contractor will serve as a sort of middle man for mostly grass growers in the mid-Willamette Valley who contract with shipping lines out of ports in Portland, Seattle and Tacoma, Washington, taking freight off Interstate-5 and consolidating shipments sent north on rails.

Union Pacific will bring empty cargo containers from the midwestern U.S. and western metro areas, like Denver and Salt Lake City, to the facility equipped with hydraulic lifts, a fleet of trucks and a massive boomed vehicle called a reach stacker to swap them out for containers full of local straw and grass seed.

In April, Albany-Millersburg Economic Development Corporation posted video of the reach stacker maneuvering at the site where International Paper once operated a mill.

“We’re just waiting for the north end to be connected back to the main line,” Pascone said.

County and state politicians pushed for state Transportation Commission attention in 2017, when a nonprofit economic development corporation was formed to apply for $25 million in Connect Oregon grant funds and draw the state’s efforts to site more container facilities in Oregon to Millersburg.

Their application beat out a similar proposal in Brooks, just 28 miles north of Millersburg on Interstate 5. The state awarded another $26 million to a site in eastern Oregon.

Linn County bought the 192-acre former mill site for $10 million, then sold 60 acres to the development corporation for $9.16 million. Pascone said Business Oregon will court industrial tenants to fill the remaining acreage.

Pascone said he believes interest from agricultural shippers in the region remains high.

“Everybody’s chomping at the bit to use this facility," Pascone said.

