Mid-Willamette Valley all but recovered from one recession as the next looms

Albany eateries now employ more than they ever have, the area’s lowest-paid workforce breezing past summer season employment figures with much of the tourism season remaining.

The mid-Willamette Valley added hundreds of jobs in April, all but erasing job losses at the peak of COVID-19-related closures and the two-year fallout from a sudden recession.

At the same time, state employment figures tend to follow national numbers that appear tenuous under the possibility of economic recession.

The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate Wednesday, June 15 by .75% in its most aggressive move since 1994 to rein in the economy.after consumer spending cooled and stocks tumbled in early June under 8.6% inflation — the highest in 40 years.

“If you want to see what is happening in Oregon, look at the U.S.,” said Oregon Employment Department economist David Cooke.

Statewide, all industries added 6,200 jobs led by 3,200 in leisure and hospitality, according to a June 15 news release, those industries mostly comprising workers in bars, cafes, restaurants and other eating establishments.

The state reported 63.5% participation in the labor force, the highest in the state in 10 years and ahead of the U.S. rate of 62.3%, according to the release.

Cooke said the department does not track the exact motives or attitudes of workers entering the workforce, but said that young people are becoming first-time job-seekers and workers with families are returning to work as pressure to stay home has dispelled.

“And that lessened as schools have opened up and fewer people are dying from COVID,” Cooke said.

By Wednesday, 7,721 Oregonians had died with COVID-19 so far in the deadliest pandemic in U.S. history.

Linn County recorded 3,950 hospitality and leisure workers in April, more than August 2018 when the number employed in that industry briefly topped out at 3,930.

The industry clawed its way back over 24 months from coronavirus pandemic-related shutdowns and health restrictions when the workforce bottomed out at 2,040 and many workers moved into other, skill-adjacent industries like warehouse work.

Total employment was 47,050 — a 3% increase over the year before.

Benton County, where employment is led by Oregon State University, was at 43,360 in April, a 5.6% increase over the same time in 2021.

Hospitality and leisure lagged in that county at 4,280, down from April 2019 figures of 4,310.

Oregon recorded 1.95 million total non-farm workers in May, just 10,000 jobs behind a 2019 high 1.96 million workers.

Those numbers aren’t likely to get much larger, said regional department economist Pat O’Connor.

“Pretty much the people who want a job are out there and have a job at this point,” he said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.